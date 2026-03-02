×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH TV Spoilers Reveal Fresh Start As Jacksonville Becomes Promotion’s New Home

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2026
Ring of Honor ushered in a fresh chapter on Sunday night, holding a dedicated set of television tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event marked a significant shift for the promotion, as ROH had traditionally filmed matches in conjunction with AEW events. This taping stood on its own as content for the weekly HonorClub series, signaling a new direction. It was also confirmed that Jacksonville will now serve as the official home base for ROH moving forward, with another taping scheduled at WJCT Studios on March 22.

Below are the full results from the show:

Proving Ground Match
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena fought Maya World to a time limit draw

Pure Rules Match
Josh Woods defeated Nathan Cruz

Six Man Tag Team Match
Billy Gunn, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago defeated Cole Carter, Jacked Jameson and Griff Garrison

Singles Match
Mark Davis defeated Angelico

Four Leaf Clover Four Corners Match For A Random Immediate Title Shot From Any Promotion
AR Fox defeated Shane Taylor, Daddy Magic and Lee Johnson

AEW International Championship Match
AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated AR Fox to retain the title

Singles Match
Komander defeated Sidney Akeem

Tag Team Match
Top Flight vs Grizzled Young Veterans ended with the result not confirmed at this time

Tag Team Match
Big Bill and Bryan Keith defeated Darian Bengston and a partner

Tag Team Match
Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington and Adam Priest defeated The WorkHorsemen

ROH Women’s Television Championship Match
Red Velvet defeated Hyan to retain the title

Singles Match
Big Bill defeated Logan Cruz

Singles Match
Mina Shirakawa defeated Zayda Steel

ROH Women’s Pure Championship Match
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz to retain the title

Singles Match
Persephone defeated Sara Leon

Tag Team Match
Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

Singles Match
Scorpio Sky defeated Bryan Keith

Singles Match
Robyn Renegade defeated Rachael Ellering

Singles Match
Tehuti Miles defeated Serpentico

Tag Team Match
Trish Adora and Christyan XO defeated Kelsey Raegen and Dream Girl Ellie

Six Man Tag Team Match
Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Stori Denali defeated Mark Davidson, Parker Li and Angelica Risk

Proving Ground Match
ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

Six Man Tag Team Match
Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian defeated Supastarz

Mixed Tag Team Match
Grizzled Young Veterans and Isla Dawn defeated OXP, Rosario Grillo and Valentina Rossi

Tag Team Match
Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn defeated MxM Collection

Tag Team Match
Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos defeated Eddie and Orlando Colon

Singles Match
Lacey Lane defeated Robyn Renegade

Singles Match
Diamante defeated Hyena Hera

ROH Pure Championship Match
Lee Moriarty defeated Josh Woods to retain the title

ROH Television Championship Match
Nick Wayne defeated Komander to retain the title

The taping showcased a packed lineup featuring multiple championship bouts, Proving Ground opportunities, and a wide mix of established names and rising talent as ROH begins carving out its standalone identity once again.

