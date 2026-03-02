ROH TV Spoilers Reveal Fresh Start As Jacksonville Becomes Promotion’s New Home

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Ring of Honor ushered in a fresh chapter on Sunday night, holding a dedicated set of television tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.
The event marked a significant shift for the promotion, as ROH had traditionally filmed matches in conjunction with AEW events. This taping stood on its own as content for the weekly HonorClub series, signaling a new direction. It was also confirmed that Jacksonville will now serve as the official home base for ROH moving forward, with another taping scheduled at WJCT Studios on March 22.
Below are the full results from the show:
Proving Ground Match
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena fought Maya World to a time limit draw
Pure Rules Match
Josh Woods defeated Nathan Cruz
Six Man Tag Team Match
Billy Gunn, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago defeated Cole Carter, Jacked Jameson and Griff Garrison
Singles Match
Mark Davis defeated Angelico
Four Leaf Clover Four Corners Match For A Random Immediate Title Shot From Any Promotion
AR Fox defeated Shane Taylor, Daddy Magic and Lee Johnson
AEW International Championship Match
AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated AR Fox to retain the title
Singles Match
Komander defeated Sidney Akeem
Tag Team Match
Top Flight vs Grizzled Young Veterans ended with the result not confirmed at this time
Tag Team Match
Big Bill and Bryan Keith defeated Darian Bengston and a partner
Tag Team Match
Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington and Adam Priest defeated The WorkHorsemen
ROH Women’s Television Championship Match
Red Velvet defeated Hyan to retain the title
Singles Match
Big Bill defeated Logan Cruz
Singles Match
Mina Shirakawa defeated Zayda Steel
ROH Women’s Pure Championship Match
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz to retain the title
Singles Match
Persephone defeated Sara Leon
Tag Team Match
Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds
Singles Match
Scorpio Sky defeated Bryan Keith
Singles Match
Robyn Renegade defeated Rachael Ellering
Singles Match
Tehuti Miles defeated Serpentico
Tag Team Match
Trish Adora and Christyan XO defeated Kelsey Raegen and Dream Girl Ellie
Six Man Tag Team Match
Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Stori Denali defeated Mark Davidson, Parker Li and Angelica Risk
Proving Ground Match
ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
Six Man Tag Team Match
Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian defeated Supastarz
Mixed Tag Team Match
Grizzled Young Veterans and Isla Dawn defeated OXP, Rosario Grillo and Valentina Rossi
Tag Team Match
Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn defeated MxM Collection
Tag Team Match
Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos defeated Eddie and Orlando Colon
Singles Match
Lacey Lane defeated Robyn Renegade
Singles Match
Diamante defeated Hyena Hera
ROH Pure Championship Match
Lee Moriarty defeated Josh Woods to retain the title
ROH Television Championship Match
Nick Wayne defeated Komander to retain the title
The taping showcased a packed lineup featuring multiple championship bouts, Proving Ground opportunities, and a wide mix of established names and rising talent as ROH begins carving out its standalone identity once again.
