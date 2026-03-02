Jake Hager Signs Multi Match Deal With Power Slap, Teases Possible Wrestling Return

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager is entering a new chapter in combat sports. Speaking on TMZ Inside the Ring, the former Jack Swagger confirmed he has signed a multi match deal with Power Slap.

Hager revealed he will compete in the heavyweight division at the April 17 event in Las Vegas, taking place the Friday before WrestleMania. He shared that he has agreed to six appearances and was recruited by Sin Bodhi, who serves as head of talent relations. Addressing safety concerns, Hager acknowledged the risks involved but said he is not worried about potential injuries.

The former champion also opened up about his in ring future. After stepping away from wrestling due to serious shoulder issues, Hager said his health has significantly improved and he would not rule out a return. However, he made it clear that a comeback to AEW is unlikely, even joking that he never liked the purple hat that became associated with him during his time there.

Outside of sports entertainment, Hager is focused on growing his trucking business, Hauling Oates. He currently owns two trucks and manages operations from his office, with ambitions of expanding into a full fleet.

Hager is also scheduled to appear at WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week, where he will sign alongside Mike Chioda, Al Snow, and Chris Hero.