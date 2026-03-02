Hulk Hogan WrestleMania I Boots Sell For Over $1 Million At Auction

In a landmark moment for the professional wrestling memorabilia market, the match worn boots from the first WrestleMania worn by Hulk Hogan have sold for an astonishing $1,037,000 through Heritage Auctions. It is the first time a pro wrestling collectible has ever surpassed the one million dollar mark.

The sale carries added emotion for fans, coming months after Hogan’s passing in July 2025 at the age of 71. The yellow boots are regarded as some of the most iconic ring gear in wrestling history. Hogan wore them in the main event of WrestleMania I on March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden, where he teamed with Mr. T to defeat Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in a match that helped launch WWE into the mainstream.

The boots were photo matched directly to that historic night and also featured a handwritten inscription from Hogan that read, “These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan.”

The bidding war even drew in Logan Paul. Paul, who has made headlines in recent years for major collectible purchases including his $16.5 million Pikachu Illustrator card, revealed he stayed up until 2 a.m. attempting to win the item. He ultimately bowed out after pushing the price to $1,021,750, later congratulating the anonymous buyer on X and admitting the final figure was just beyond his reach.

The result signals a dramatic shift in how wrestling history is valued. Earlier in 2026, a Hogan boot from WrestleMania X8, the Icon vs Icon showdown against The Rock, sold for $146,400. The massive difference between that figure and the WrestleMania I boots highlights the premium collectors now place on items tied to the very beginning of the WrestleMania era.

With the million dollar ceiling officially shattered, attention now turns to what could follow. Pieces such as the WrestleMania III singlet worn by Andre the Giant or the Austin 3:16 vest made famous by Stone Cold Steve Austin may be the next memorabilia items poised to command eye watering bids.

How does a piece of memorabilia go from $66,000 to $1 million in 31 months?



Easy.



The story changes! pic.twitter.com/lLgkXstjfV , Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 2, 2026

