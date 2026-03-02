WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Returns And AJ Lee Celebrates Championship Victory

WWE Raw heads to Indianapolis, Indiana tonight as the fallout from Elimination Chamber continues and the road to WrestleMania 42 gathers serious momentum inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The spotlight will be firmly fixed on the brewing collision between World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Punk survived a brutal showdown against Finn Bálor in Chicago to retain his championship, but his celebration was quickly overshadowed. Reigns made his presence felt and sent a clear message that he was not impressed. With WrestleMania looming, the two rivals will come face to face once again as tensions rise ahead of their blockbuster encounter on the grand stage.

Elsewhere, questions surround Seth Rollins following his shocking involvement at Elimination Chamber. Rollins resurfaced and interfered in the Chamber match, costing Logan Paul a potential WWE Championship opportunity. With uncertainty still surrounding Rollins’ condition after shoulder surgery, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is set to publicly address the situation. Whether Rollins appears in person remains to be seen, but the fallout from his actions is expected to be significant.

AJ Lee returns to Raw as a champion for the first time in more than a decade. After forcing Becky Lynch to submit and capturing the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Lee now steps into a new chapter of her career. With renewed momentum and a target firmly on her back, she begins her march toward what would be her first WrestleMania appearance in over ten years.

The Men’s Intercontinental Championship will also be defended. Dominik Mysterio, still feeling the effects of a previous shoulder injury that kept him sidelined after Survivor Series, finally puts his title on the line. Standing opposite him is Penta, who is determined to capitalize on yet another championship opportunity and finally claim singles gold.

Gunther is also set for singles competition as he collides with Dragon Lee. Emotions are running high after Gunther previously ended AJ Styles’ in ring career at the Royal Rumble, a moment that deeply impacted Lee given his close ties to Styles. Revenge is clearly on Dragon Lee’s mind as he looks to topple the imposing Ring General.

In addition to the scheduled matches and confrontations, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and LA Knight are all advertised to appear as Raw continues shaping the WrestleMania landscape.

Match Card And Announced Segments

• Roman Reigns confronts World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk

• Dominik Mysterio defends the Men’s Intercontinental Championship against Penta

• Gunther vs Dragon Lee in singles action

• AJ Lee celebrates her Women’s Intercontinental Championship victory

• Adam Pearce addresses Seth Rollins’ Elimination Chamber interference

• Appearances by Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and LA Knight