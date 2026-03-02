Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW After Months Of Secrecy

Former WWE star Ashante “Thee” Adonis, now competing under his real name Tehuti Miles, has officially signed with AEW.

Although his arrival only just became public, Fightful Select reports that Miles has been under contract since early September 2025. The signing was kept quiet for months before being revealed around the time of his in ring return, making his reemergence feel like a genuine surprise.

Miles stepped back into the spotlight on March 1, 2026 during Ring of Honor television tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida. The match marked his first televised appearance since June 2024, when he came up short against Ricky Saints on NXT. His sudden return quickly generated buzz, with many fans speculating about his next move following the end of his WWE tenure.

That WWE chapter officially closed on August 10, 2025, when his contract expired. Reflecting on the moment at the time, Miles shared a heartfelt message on social media, signaling both gratitude and ambition for what lay ahead.

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity… I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode,” Miles wrote.

Miles first joined WWE in 2019 and became a familiar face across NXT and 205 Live. In 2021, he became part of Hit Row alongside Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, A.J. Francis, and B Fab. The faction quickly built momentum in NXT and later moved to SmackDown, though their run on the main roster was cut short.

He returned to WWE in August 2022 under the leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque. However, without Swerve Strickland in the mix, the reformed version of Hit Row struggled to regain its earlier traction.

Now officially part of the AEW and ROH roster, Miles begins a fresh chapter in his career, once again sharing space with familiar faces and stepping into a new environment with renewed opportunity.