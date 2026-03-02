×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Internal Reaction To Danhausen Reveal Reportedly Mixed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2026
Internal Reaction To Danhausen Reveal Reportedly Mixed

The surprise debut of Danhausen at WWE Elimination Chamber has reportedly created a divide behind the scenes in WWE.

The 35 year old, formerly of AEW, was revealed as the figure inside the long teased mystery crate during the premium live event in Chicago. Accompanied by a group of dancers painted in his likeness, Danhausen made his entrance before the lights suddenly went out. When they returned, both he and the performers had disappeared, leaving the crowd with more questions than answers. The live reaction inside the arena was described as mixed, and discussion backstage has reportedly been just as split.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer compared the segment to one of the most infamous reveals in wrestling history.

“It was the Gobbledygooker. That’s what it was. They finally managed to do another Gobbledygooker,” Meltzer said, referencing the notorious 1990 debut of The Gobbledygooker.

Meltzer added that bringing Danhausen in under Triple H was not a decision everyone supported internally.

“People pushed for him. There were people who didn’t want him. It was not a unanimous decision or anything like that,” Meltzer explained. “I would guess that the people who didn’t want him are thinking like, ‘Hmm, sure didn’t work out so well this time.’ But time will tell. He’ll get another chance.’”

Despite what was described as a negative reaction from the Chicago crowd, Bryan Alvarez suggested the long term vision for Danhausen may not revolve solely around in ring success. Instead, he pointed to the performer’s ability to build a following through conventions, independent appearances and character work with limited national television exposure.

“The fact is, he goes to all sorts of events and has gotten himself very over with almost zero national television exposure,” Alvarez said. “So I presume that’s going to be his role. They’ll send him all over the place… like a WWE ambassador going different places.”

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::
Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 3rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

Mar. 4th 2026

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

College Park, Georgia

Mar. 5th 2026

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Portland, Oregon

Mar. 6th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Tucson, Arizona

Mar. 7th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 7th 2026

#vengeance day

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy