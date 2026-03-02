Demolition Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

Demolition is officially headed into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

The news was delivered in fitting fashion, with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker informing the legendary tag team during a video call that their long awaited induction was set. The honor recognizes the dominant run of Bill Ax Eadie and Barry Smash Darsow.

Debuting in WWE in 1987, Demolition quickly became one of the most intimidating acts in the tag team division. With their spiked leather gear, face paint, and the ever scheming Mr. Fuji in their corner, Ax and Smash stood out instantly. Fuji often played a key role in their victories, tipping the scales when needed as the duo bulldozed their way through the competition.

Their first major milestone came at WrestleMania IV in 1988, where they defeated Strike Force to capture the WWF Tag Team Championship. What followed was a historic 478 day reign that set the company record for the longest tag team title run at the time. During that stretch, they turned back challenges from The Rockers, The Twin Towers, The Powers of Pain, and retained against The Hart Foundation at SummerSlam 1988 with help from Fuji and Jimmy Hart. Their record would stand for more than 20 years before being eclipsed by The New Day.

Demolition’s rivalry list reads like a who’s who of late 1980s tag team wrestling, including battles with The Brain Busters and The British Bulldogs. They secured their third and final championship at WrestleMania VI, defeating The Colossal Connection, made up of Haku and Andre the Giant. Their feared finishing move, the Demolition Decapitation, became one of the era’s most memorable tandem maneuvers.

Following WrestleMania VI, the group expanded with the addition of Brian Crush Adams, who joined after Eadie experienced health issues. However, the Hall of Fame induction specifically honors the Ax and Smash version of the team.

The announcement also marks a notable chapter in their relationship with WWE. Over the years, there had been legal disputes, including involvement in a concussion related class action lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed, as well as intellectual property disagreements in the 1990s. In recent years, however, the relationship improved. In 2025, both Eadie and Darsow signed WWE Legends contracts, paving the way for licensed merchandise and renewed collaboration.

Before forming Demolition, both men had already built strong reputations in the industry. Eadie competed as The Masked Superstar, sharing the ring with names like Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Dusty Rhodes. Darsow found success in Jim Crockett Promotions as Krusher Khruschev and later portrayed Repo Man in WWE after Demolition disbanded in 1991. Even after their run ended, Ax and Smash continued appearing together on the independent circuit and at fan conventions, keeping the Demolition legacy alive.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 42 weekend, where one of the most dominant tag teams of their era will finally receive their long overdue recognition.