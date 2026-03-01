WWE WrestleMania 42 Card Taking Shape After Elimination Chamber

WWE has wasted no time setting the stage for WrestleMania 42 following the fallout from last night’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, confirming several blockbuster matches for next month’s two night spectacle.

The women’s division will be front and center on the grand stage. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill is set to put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley in what promises to be a hard hitting showdown. On the other side of the championship landscape, WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her gold against Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day, adding even more star power to an already stacked card.

Brock Lesnar is also slated to appear at WrestleMania 42, with The Beast Incarnate planning to issue an open challenge. That announcement alone is expected to spark major speculation in the weeks ahead as Superstars eye the opportunity to step up on the biggest stage of them all.

The Undisputed WWE Championship picture remains fluid heading into the event. Either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes will walk into WrestleMania as champion and defend the title against Randy Orton. The situation will become clearer in the coming weeks as the road to Las Vegas continues to unfold.

Meanwhile, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in a marquee clash as CM Punk prepares to battle Roman Reigns in a match that has been years in the making. With two of the industry’s most outspoken and accomplished names set to collide, that contest alone could headline either night.

WrestleMania 42 takes place across Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It marks the second straight year the company brings its biggest event to the venue. International viewers will be able to stream the event on Netflix.



