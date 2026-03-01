CM Punk Shares Bold Title Belt Photo After Elimination Chamber Victory

CM Punk marked a huge night at WWE Elimination Chamber by celebrating in a way that instantly set social media on fire.

At the premium live event on February 28, AJ Lee captured the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship after defeating Becky Lynch. Later in the evening, Punk successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, capping off a memorable night for the couple.

Following their victories, Punk shared a bold and playful photo online to commemorate the occasion. The image was clearly inspired by Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s headline making title celebration from several years ago, when Rollins strategically posed with the Universal Championship and Lynch used her two Women’s Titles in a similar fashion.

Punk recreated the concept with his own twist. He posed with the World Heavyweight Championship covering his lower half, while AJ Lee’s Intercontinental Title was placed across his chest. The cheeky tribute quickly gained traction across social media.

Several wrestling stars chimed in. AJ Lee humorously commented, “He is my emergency contact.” Rhea Ripley added, “I’m f***in dead!” AEW’s Johnny TV also showed support, writing, “love this!”

With Elimination Chamber now behind him, Punk is set to headline WrestleMania 42, where he will face Roman Reigns in what is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the year.