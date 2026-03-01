Triple H Reacts To Danhausen Shocking WWE Debut At Elimination Chamber

Both Triple H and Danhausen have now addressed the shocking debut that unfolded during WWE’s Elimination Chamber event.

Speaking during a backstage interview on the Elimination Chamber post show, Triple H reacted to the bizarre arrival that had fans talking.

“Michael Cole got a nice bucket of teeth. I think we’re in for a fun time…whatever it is, it’s gonna be a blast,” he said.

Danhausen later surfaced on social media to assure everyone that he survived the chaos.

“Danhausen is ALIVE and back inside your television,” he wrote.

The eerie reveal had been teased for weeks. A mysterious crate had appeared backstage on both Raw and SmackDown, complete with a warning label stating it was not to be opened until Elimination Chamber. When the moment finally arrived, the crate burst open to unveil a coffin. Moments later, dancers sporting Danhausen inspired face paint stepped out before Danhausen himself emerged to a loud reaction.

The group made their way to the ring where Danhausen soaked in the atmosphere and struck a pose. Suddenly, the lights cut out. When they returned, the ring was empty and the entire scene had vanished.

The debut comes after months of uncertainty surrounding his status. Danhausen had not competed for AEW or ROH since 2024, and his contract situation had reportedly been in limbo after being extended despite his objections. He hinted on Friday that he was finally free, and by the next day his profile had quietly disappeared from AEW’s official website.

Now, the very nice and very evil star has officially arrived in WWE, and if Triple H’s reaction is any indication, this may only be the beginning.