Major Undisputed WWE Championship Match Set For This Friday’s SmackDown

The 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber wrapped up with absolute chaos as Randy Orton emerged victorious in the men’s main event, but the path to his win was anything but straightforward. Controversy surrounded the closing moments, with both Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre playing pivotal roles in the outcome.

As the match reached its final stages, McIntyre, who had already stirred trouble earlier in the night by costing Jacob Fatu a qualifying opportunity, forced his way into the Chamber structure. With the steel environment already punishing the remaining competitors, the champion added to the mayhem by striking Rhodes with the championship belt. The shocking interference left Rhodes vulnerable at the worst possible moment.

Orton initially appeared to be on Rhodes’ side, dropping McIntyre with a sudden RKO to neutralize the champion’s attack. However, the assist was short lived. In a stunning twist, the Viper quickly turned on Rhodes and planted him with a second RKO. Orton capitalized immediately, scoring the decisive pinfall and officially earning his spot at WrestleMania 42.

The fallout continued once the cameras shifted to the post show, where tensions between SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Drew McIntyre finally boiled over. Aldis confronted the champion over what he described as repeated interference and reckless decision making. The exchange grew heated, with both men stepping closer as security hovered nearby to prevent things from escalating further.

As punishment for his actions inside the Chamber, Aldis confirmed that McIntyre will now be required to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The announcement did not sit well with the champion, who reacted furiously and had to be restrained by security as he tried to get his hands on the General Manager.

With Randy Orton now locked in as the number one contender for WrestleMania in Las Vegas, the championship picture is suddenly wide open. The result of Friday’s title defense will determine whether Orton challenges the Scottish Psychopath or the American Nightmare on April 19, leaving the road to WrestleMania 42 more unpredictable than ever.