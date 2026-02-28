Randy Orton Wins 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Men's Elimination Chamber Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, Logan Paul

Out first at 9:15pm is Trick Williams to a massive "whoop that Trick" chant. The fans are popping possibly as hard for Trick as they did Punk. This is his first Elimination Chamber. LA Knight is out next, in what will be his second Chamber. Logan Paul is out third in his third Chamber match, accompanied by Austin Theory & Paul Heyman. Paul replaced Jey Uso, who was taken out by a masked individual earlier this week. Out fourth--and the last Superstar to be sealed in a pod--is Randy Orton, who will set the record for most time spent in the Chamber once he reaches four minutes into this main event match. The current record is held by John Cena. Starting our match tonight will be our fifth entrant, Je'Von Evans, and sixth entrant, Cody Rhodes. We get rules and announcements and such ahead of our bell at 9:33pm. Sweet mercy, entrances took forever on this one, like over seventeen minutes.

Cody and Evans start us off, and spend the opening period with a fast-paced, back-and-forth style that keeps the crowd engaged. They spend this time showcasing Evans' agility and unique offensive style. As Barrett said, there's "no angle off limits for Evans." Rhodes gets a little tired of the flippy flopping and slams Evans' face into the steel cage, setting up his stretch of control during the opening period. Commentary points out that Rhodes is "desperate for this." Finally time expires, with neither man firmly control. Out next is Trick Williams at 9:37pm. Williams immediately takes down an approaching Rhodes with a faceplant on the steel ramp. Evans and Williams have history going back to NXT and the two circle. Trick with a Cyclone Kick. Evans fires back and rolls up Trick for a short two. Evans sent into the ropes but rebounds and hits a kick. Evans goes for the OG Cutter but Williams intercepts him. Williams with a brutal chop that drops Evans. Trick talks smack to a downed Evans, opening him to attack from Rhodes. Rhodes gets light boos as he works over Williams. Williams with another Cyclone Kick, dropping Rhodes. Cody Rhodes gets involved, laying into Williams with strikes. Evans takes out Cody with strikes of his own. We get our next entrant, Logan Paul, at 9:41pm. Paul enters and immediately everyone gangs up on him. It's a three-on-one beatdown as they batter him. They take him outside and send him through a pod, haha.

Williams and Rhodes turn their sights on each other; Evans dives over the ropes and wipes them both out. Evans with a cover attempt on Williams but no joy. Rhodes takes a turn working over Evans. Evans fights back and the battle continues with no one firmly in control. Our next entrant is LA Knight at 9:44pm. Knight locks on to Logan Paul and immediately takes him into the corner to a pop, battering away. Cody tries to interfere, as does Williams, but Knight takes them both out in turn. Knight sends Paul into the cage, face-first. Knight spends several moments just working over Paul. Paul eventually manages to get some offense in. Paul climbs a pod top, eying Knight. Je'Von Evans climbs up; Knight climbs the opposite side. We've got Knight, Evans, and Paul battling on top of the pod. They throw Paul off, sending him into Rhodes & Williams! Evans kicks Knight; Knight kicks Evans. Knight with a BFT to Evans on top of the pod! Everyone's down or recovering when Randy Orton enters the fray at 9:47pm. Orton cleans house, dropping everyone calmly and proficiently with clotheslines and powerslams.

Orton gets dropped and we start to build towards the finish as the pace picks up. Je'Von Evans heads up top and hits a Frog Splash on Trick in a beautiful spot. Logan Paul attacks him as soon as he finishes the move, hitting the Paulverizer and covering at 9:50pm to eliminate Evans. Knight and Rhodes clash in the right. Knight covers Rhodes; the ref takes an extra intentional moment to check that the shoulders are down before doing the count. No joy for Knight. Orton takes it to Knight after the confusion, pummeling him in the corner. They continue to battle in the corner while other Superstars are down. Knight drops Orton and heads to the middle rope. he calls to the crowd and then loses his footing and slips off the turnbuckle. Oops. Williams enters the fray after the botch. Knight with a BFT to Williams, who rolls away. Logan Paul hits a low blow from behind to an unsuspecting Knight, then rolls him up and eliminates him at 9:52pm! Paul and Williams go at it; Williams pulls down his knee pad and goes for the Trick Shot but Paul avoids it.

Rhodes catches Williams from behind and hits the Cross Rhodes! Paul attacks Rhodes then steals the pin, eliminating Williams at 9:54pm. All three eliminations have been Paul so far. A Masked Man hits the ring but is removed by security and unmaksed by GM Adam Pearce--it's a nobody. The Original Masked Man enters from the side when they security is up the ramp, attacks Logan Paul, and sets up his elimination at 9:56pm! The Original Masked Man unmasks and it's Seth Freakin' Rollins! We're down to Orton and Rhodes. Rollins nods at Cody as Heyman screams over and over then leaves. Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hits the ring stealthily and clubs Rhodes in the back of the head with the title! McIntyre posts up in the corner and sets up a Claymore. Rhodes Cena's up and battles McIntyre. Orton enters the fray, hitting an RKO on McIntyre! Cody hits the Cross Rhodes on Drew and Orton IMMEDIATELY hits an RKO on Cody outta nowhere! The Viper strikes! Orton covers and picks up the win and a one-way ticket to WrestleMania at 9:58pm!

Your Winner and #1 Contender, Randy Orton! (25 minutes)

Welcome to the Chamber @LoganPaul 😬 pic.twitter.com/rfN85MjylH — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026