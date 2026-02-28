CM Punk Retains World Heavyweight Championship In Grueling Battle With Finn Balor

CM Punk successfully retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a hard fought showdown against Finn Balor in front of a raucous Chicago crowd.

Balor made his entrance first, setting the tone for what promised to be a high stakes contest. The atmosphere shifted dramatically when Punk received a special introduction from legendary Chicago Bulls ring announcer Ray Clay. With a custom presentation that highlighted Punk as the One World Champion and the Second City Saint, the hometown hero soaked in the moment before making his way to the ring to a thunderous ovation and chants of his name.

Once the bell rang, the two veterans began with a measured, technical exchange. They locked up repeatedly, trading holds and counters as each man looked to establish control. The opening stretch was a showcase of mat wrestling and ring awareness, with neither competitor giving an inch. As the minutes passed, the pace intensified and the contest evolved into a more physical battle.

Punk strung together strikes to briefly take command, but Balor answered with sharp counters and a punishing abdominal stretch. The challenger slowed the tempo with methodical offense, targeting Punk’s midsection and forcing the champion to fight from underneath. Punk attempted to shift momentum with a hip toss and later teased a Sharpshooter, but Balor evaded and continued to press his advantage.

Signs of fatigue became evident as the match wore on. Balor looked for the Coup de Grace in the corner, but Punk rolled clear and responded with a running knee. Climbing to the top rope, Punk delivered a signature elbow drop, though the damage to his midsection prevented an immediate cover, allowing Balor to recover and retaliate.

Balor connected with a Sling Blade and prepared for the Shotgun Dropkick, only for Punk to counter at the last moment. The champion locked in the Anaconda Vice, but Balor refused to submit and managed to escape. Moments later, Balor struck with a Coup de Grace and came within seconds of capturing the title, only for Punk to kick out to a massive reaction.

With both men digging deep, the action spilled to the outside. Balor drove Punk through the barricade before returning to the ring in pursuit of the finish. A Shotgun Dropkick planted the champion, and Balor once again went to the top rope. This time, Punk countered in mid air, trapping Balor’s leg and turning it into a Sharpshooter in a nod to Bret Hart. Balor reached the ropes to force the break.

Punk stayed on the attack, repeatedly stomping Balor while maintaining control of his wrist. Sensing his opportunity, the champion hoisted Balor onto his shoulders and delivered the Go to Sleep. Punk secured the cover and the three count, sealing the victory after more than twenty minutes of action.

With the win, CM Punk remains WWE World Heavyweight Champion after overcoming one of his toughest challenges to date.