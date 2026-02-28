CM Punk Defeats Finn Balor To Retain World Heavyweight Championship At WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk(c) vs Finn Balor

This match is coming up next. Finn Balor is out first at 8:25pm. Punk gets a special entrance at 8:27pm--he starts in the back and is shown walking out with a custom introduction by iconic PA announcer Ray Clay of Chicago Bulls fame, all while that iconic Jordan-related music pays. Clay's announcement is sweet, pointing out Punk's the One World Champion, the Second City Saint, and so on. The music ends and the crowd rips off a loud CM Punk chant ahead of "Cult of Personality" by In Living Color at 8:29pm! And a reminder--if you wanna hear this rockin' song, check out the Cult of Personality (CM Punk Theme) version by the band! Punk only uses the re-recorded (and better--everyone says so, ESPN, Bleacher Report, etc) rendition as it benefits the band. Punk takes his sweet time, as he should, making his way out to the ring. He poses at several points with the crowd along the ramp. Chicago is eating it up for the Chicago (suburb)-Made punk! The bell is coming up, soon. Let the champ soak it in. We get introductions ahead of our bell at 8:34pm.

Punk and Balor spend a few seconds jawing off. The crowd is, and will be, loudly behind Punk so I'll refrain from highlighting anything unnecessary. Punk and Balor lock up, starting us off on a technical journey together. So sit back, grab a snack, and let's watch two of the best in the world show us what they can do. The action continues for several minutes. After about five, the technical gives way to a more brawling style as Punk chains together strikes and takes a brief control in charge. Balor, however, is as scrappy as ever and wrests control from Punk. Seriously, the first several minutes are just good, old fashioned back-and-forth. Solid pace, nothing too marquee to report on just yet (as there shouldn't be for veterans). Balor slaps Punk in a lengthy abdominal stretch. Punk eventually escapes with a hip toss. Punk looks for a Sharpshooter but Balor escapes. The action continues as of 8:42pm. Punk takes a brief turn in control before giving way to Balor, who kills ample time taking on Punk with working holds and battering strikes. Punk starts to rally about 8:46pm and looks for a cover but no joy.

Punk and Balor again lock up, showing signs of fatigue at this junction in the match. They battle in the corner. For some time. Finally Balor shoves Punk off and looks for the Coup de Grace. Punk rolls out of the way and hits a running knee on Balor. Punk's mouth is bleeding. Punk goes up top and hits an elbow drop off the top. He favors his midsection, worked over throughout the match. Punk fails to cover Balor in a timely manner, leading to a kickout and reversal by Balor. Balor with a Sling Blade. Balor heads to the corner and posts up. Balor's looking for the Shotgun Dropkick but Punk counters with a clothesline. Punk looks for an Anaconda Vice on a downed Balor and locks it in at 8:50pm. Balor refuses to tap and rolls out of the hold. Balor rolls up Punk but Punk escapes. Balor drops repeated elbow blows to Punk's chest. Balor heads up top and connects with a Coup de Grace! Balor covers but Punk kicks out in time! Balor leans on the rope, looks up the ramp--commentary speculate he's going back on his word and may want the Judgement Day, but he doesn't call for anyone. Punk attacks a distracted Balor and hits the Go to Sleep! Balor tumbles out of the ring and Punk can't cover!

Punk doesn't want to end in countout so he heads outside the ring. Punk charges Balor and eats a Sling Blade! Balor drives Punk through the barricade then takes the action back inside. Balor approaches Punk, who Cena's up and picks Balor up for a GTS. Balor escapes. Balor with the Shotgun Dropkick to drop the champ. Balor heads up; Punk's in the dropzone. Balor goes for the Coup de Grace but Punk snatches his leg a split-second before impact and twists him down to the mat, locking in a Sharpshooter! Shades of Hart! Balor finally grabs the rope and the ref forces the break. Great counter! Punk looks for another Sharpshooter but Balor's playing defense, blocking the step-through. Punk stomps at Balor, holding onto Balor's right wrist to continuously pull him back into another stomp. Punk hoists up Balor and hits the Go to Sleep. Punk covers and pins, picking up the win at 8:55pm!

Your Winner AND STILL World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk! (21 minutes)