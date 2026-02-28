AJ Lee Captures Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) vs AJ Lee

After a quick video hyping this match, we get the champ's entrance at 7:55pm. Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is out first; makes since as this is AJ Lee country. Speaking of, the "hometown girl" is out to a nice pop at 7:57pm. We get our introductions ahead of our bell at 7:59pm. The story as laid out by commentary is that this is not only AJ's first championship match in eleven years, it's her first singles match in a decade. Lynch starts off with typical heel tactics designed to piss off the Chicago crowd. Lynch uses cheap shots and stalling tactics to annoy Lee. Lynch spends the opening minutes mostly utilizing this offensive style. Lee gets a Hammerlock in place for a few, but Lynch escapes. Lee sends Lynch out of the ring then skips in the ring, taunting her. Lynch takes her time getting in the ring. We're reminded that Lynch has called referee Jessika Carr the "most crooked ref in WWE history" per commentary. Haha. Lynch continues to maintain control for several more minutes, neutralizing the crowd. Cole and Barrett speculate they're in shock.

Finally about 8:07pm, Lee manages to string enough together to officially classify it as a comeback. The crowd comes back alive, too, popping for the adopted hometown girl. Lee continues to lay into Lynch with speedy strikes. The two battle in the corner. Lee with a Tornado DDT to Lynch, then follows up with a Shining Wizard! Lee covers but only gets two. Lee looks for a Black Widow but Lynch avoids it and begins to stomp away at Lee. Lynch removes a top turnbuckle cover while the ref was checking on Lee. Lynch tries to introduce Lee's face to it, but Lee gets a leg up and blocks. The two continue to battle back-and-forth, culminating with a top-turnbuckle visit. The two grapple briefly before Lynch hits a Superplex. Lynch immediately transitions into an armbar. Lee manages to twist her body and roll Lynch into a pin position, forcing Lynch to break the hold. Lee covers Lynch for two. The ref notices the turnbuckle pad/cover missing at 8:10pm and heads outside the ring, getting a replacement set. The ref begins putting the pad on. Lynch shoves a rising Lee into the ref, which smooshes the ref into the exposed turnbuckle (I think it struck her chest). Lynch covers; the ref recovers and counts but Lee kicks out. Lynch accidentally strikes the ref again, knocking her down. Lee slaps on the Black Widow and Becky taps but the ref is down! The crowd is on fire for all this, by the way.

Lee checks on the ref; Lynch uses this distraction to attack Lee. Lynch takes Lee outside, sending her into the barricade and the steps. The ref is still down in the ring. Lee begins to battle back and the action spills inside the ring, complete with a chair. Lynch and Lee battle for control again briefly. Lynch slams Lee's face into the chair but the downed ref doesn't see it. Lynch hits a Manhandle Slam on Lee, covering. The ref gets in position and counts but Lee kicks out to a huge pop! Lynch confronts the ref, yelling at her. Lee rolls up Lynch from behind for a close two. Lynch looks for a Stinger Splash on Lee in the corner; Lee moves and Lynch splashes the still-exposed turnbuckle! Lee catches the rebounding Lynch and slaps on the Black Widow. Becky Lynch taps out at 8:15pm!

Your Winner AND NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee! (16 minutes)

OH NO 😬@BeckyLynchWWE takes out WWE official @WWELadyRefJess! pic.twitter.com/fC6XMKCCeU — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026