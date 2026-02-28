Rhea Ripley Wins 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Women's Elimination Chamber: Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Kiana James

The ring announcer gives the rules--six Superstars, four go into pods or chambers, two start in the ring. Every few minutes, a pod is opened at random and its containing Superstar is released into the wild like a Snorlax on crack. The winner of this match will take on Jade Cargill for the Women's WWE Championship. Alexa Bliss is out first at 7:07pm to a decent pop. We're shown Jade Cargill in the crowd. That's a box seat? Not judging, I wouldn't know, never been in one. That's right, WWE, this diligent reporter would love a box seat, just putting that karma out there. Out next is Asuka. Raquel Rodriguez is out third; out fourth is Rhea Ripley, and these are the four Superstars starting in the pods.

Starting the match itself in the ring will be our fifth entrant, Kiana James, and final--none other than Tiffany Stratton. We get our opening bell at 7:19pm EST. Kiana James and Tiffany Stratton lock up, starting us off. The period is spent with James & Stratton alternating short periods in control. Highlights include a standing moonsault from James on Stratton. James looks for a few early pin attempts during the period but gets nada. Stratton, adorned in red-and-black butterfly themed ring gear, takes a brief period in control prior to the bell, connecting with a suplex on the hardened ring apron/platform side. James manages to avoid a Tiffy cartwheel elbow strike, and Raquel laughs her butt off at Tiffy after she crashes into the plexiglass door of Rodriguez's chamber. The first pod is opened at 7:24pm and it releases Asuka!

The instant the door opens, James charges in and begins wailing away on Asuka. Commentary praises James' aggressiveness. Asuka fights back, battling James out of the pod. Asuka turns her wrath to Stratton, then manages to take out both Stratton & James at the same time to a big pop. Asuka shoves both James & Tiff's face against the link chain wall and grinds. She sends them into the ring, heads up tp and hits a double-missile dropkick to drop them both. Asuka's on fire! She covers both but gets no joy. Asuka begins to deliver alternating Asuka-kicks to both downed Superstars for a few moments. Stratton fights back and takes a turn in control...until Asuka shuts that shit down with a big knee to the face. Asuka mounts Stratton as the crowd counts us down! The next chamber opens at 7:26pm and it's Alexa Bliss to a big pop. Bliss enters and charges, dropkicking both Asuka and James in secession. Bliss takes down Tiff and gets a good pop. Tiff is back up and waves at Alexa. Bliss rebounds off the ropes and looks for a crossbody. Tiff catches her, says "no no," then hits a rolling counter. Stratton heads up top, setting up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Bliss counters.

Bliss with a dropkick to the gut. Asuka grabs Bliss from behind, but Bliss hits a spinning elbow smash to gain separation. Bliss rolls up James, no joy; Tiffy drops Bliss with a sliding strike and covers, no joy. James drops Stratton with a knee to the gut and stands alone to a pop. She and Tiff battle to the apron platform. James with a slingshot that sends Tiffany into the side of a pod. Rhea Ripley is out next at 7:30pm. Rhea hits the ring on fire, pummeling and clotheslining everyone. The crowd is absolutely on fire now for the Eradicator! Ripley Razor Edge's Asuka onto Tiffy! Bliss clashes with Ripley; the two engage in a lengthy series of moves and counter moves. Bliss looks for a Sister Abigail but Ripley escapes; Ripley looks for a Riptide but Bliss escapes. Bliss & Ripley continue to battle on the steel apron platform. Ripley look for a Riptide but Bliss grabs the cage and climbs up to escape!

James attacks Ripley; Asuka gets involved as does Tiff and now all four are battling while Bliss hangs out off-camera. Oh wait, wrote too soon--Bliss is shown on top of the pod. Bliss dives off and wipes out everyone at 7:32pm! Bliss and James battle in the ring. Bliss catches James and looks for the Sister Abigail but Asuka sprays mist in Bliss' eyes! James rolls her up and eliminates Alexa Bliss at 7:33pm! The crowd boos this. Raquel Rodriguez is out next at 7:33pm. Raquel catches Tiff with a baseball swing, then begins laying out everyone. Raquel takes down Ripley with a big rope-assisted move. Raquel jaws off, so everyone piles on her. Rhea and Raquel take the action outside and begin slamming each other into the chains. Raquel throws Rhea aside, then begins woman-handing the other Superstars.

Ripley looks for a Hurricanrana off the top but Raquel powers through it and scissor leg-swings Rhea into the cage! She then picks up Stratton and throws her into the cage, then Asuka. Raquel's making great use of the cage as a weapon. Raquel with a Fallaway Slam to Asuka! James attacks her and the two battle near a pod. Raquel picks up James and hits a Running Powerslam through the pod glass! Huge pop from the crowd! Raquel catches Asuka with a leg attack, picks her up, and Tejana Bombs Asuka onto Kiana James! At 7:36pm she pins them both, eliminating them both! Wow! Raquel's fired up. We're down to our final three: Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Tiffany Stratton. Ripley and Raquel frequently battle by the cage, often slamming each other into the steel chain link wall. Raquel puts Rhea in a tree of woe in the chain wall. Stratton climbs up, leaps off, and gets caught by Raquel. Tiffany battles, freeing herself, and takes the action into the ring proper.

Tiffany charges Raquel; Rodriguez connects with a Big Boot. Rodriguez pummels Tiff in the corner, then hits a Fallaway Slam. Raquel with a torpedo/corkscrew elbow drop off the top. Raquel spends several long moments beating the tar out of Tiff until Rhea takes her out with a cannonball. Stratton takes advantage and heads up top, hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Raquel before covering her to eliminate her at 7:40pm. The crowd boos this and I don't blame them, Raquel put on a hell of a show. We're shown Jade Cargill looking on from her box seats, which look rather exquisite and worth every penny and, should I ever find myself in one, I'll give a better review of its perks. Stratton and Ripley go at it, with Stratton getting a close two at 7:41pm. Stratton heads up top and goes for a Swanton, but Ripley avoids it. Ripley looks for a cover but no joy. Rhea looks for a Riptide but Tiff escapes. Ripley charges the corner; Tiff sidesteps, and Rhea smashes her shoulder into the turnbuckles. Tiffany pulls Rhea up, setting up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Ripley quickly pops up and shoves Stratton into the glass pod. Ripley picks up Stratton as she rebounds, hits the Riptide, and pins to get the win at 7:43pm!

A RUNNING POWERSLAM THROUGH THE POD 😤@RaquelWWE eliminates BOTH Asuka and Kiana James! pic.twitter.com/zl0RNer19c — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026