New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Smackdown

Match 6 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: RhIyo(c) (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) -vs- The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend & Nia Jax)

Legend and Sky start off and Sky flies around and is caught by Legend. Sky kicks Legend and tags in Ripley. Ripley slams down Legend and Legend gets double teamed and Ripley covers for a one count. Legend clocks Ripley and tags in Jax. Ripley tags Sky and Jax is double teamed and she rolls out of the ring. Legend runs in and is tossed out of the ring too. Ripley and Sky hit a double baseball slide and go for hurricanranas off the apron but get caught and get battered into the barricades and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Legend has Sky grounded and in an arm bar. Sky punches out of the hold and gets kicked down by a massive boot. Legend covers Sky who kicks out at two. Legend chokes Sky against the ropes and Jax chimes in when the ref is distracted. Legend covers Sky and Sky kicks out. Sky kicks Legend and gets her on the mat. Legend and Sky tag out and Ripley is tagged in and so is Jax. Ripley beats up Jax and Jax gets Ripley on her shoulders but Ripley counters. Ripley hits a springboard headscissors and then comes off the top rope and hits a missile dropkick and covers Jax for a near fall. Legend takes out Sky outside the ring and Sky sends Legend into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Ripley and then sets up for Annihilator. Ripley gets on her feet and kicks Jax and powerbombs Jax and covers her for a near fall. Ripley kicks Jax and Jax rolls out of the ring. Ripley hits a cannonball off the apron to the floor and we cut to another commercial break.

Back to the match, Ripley punches Jax in the center of the ring. Ripley tries to tag out but Jax doesn't let her and knocks her down with a headbutt. Sky is knocked off the apron and Jax sends Ripley out of the ring. Legend is tagged in and Legend sends Ripley into the ringpost and then tosses Ripley to Jax who Samoan Drops Ripley on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Legend slams down Ripley and splashes on Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Legend chokeslams Ripley and tags in Jax. Jax hits a middle rope leg drop on Ripley and covers her. Sky breaks the pin and Legend goes for her. Sky and Legend battle out over the ropes and back in the ring, Jax charges Ripley who moves out of the way and Jax drives herself shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Legend is tagged in, so is Sky. Sky hits a double stop and dropkicks Jax into the corner. Sky hits a jumping DDT on Jax and Legend throws Sky into the corner. Sky comes off the top rope with a missile dropkick. Sky takes out Jax outside the ring and gets back in the ring and hits the Bullettrain Attack. Sky climbs the ropes and hits Over the Moonsault and Jax breaks the pin. Jax hits Annihilator on Sky and Legend covers Sky - Ripley breaks the pin and smokes Legend outside the ring. Ripley is tagged in and she drop kicks Legend. Jax comes in and Ripley hits RipTide on Jax. Legend hits Lash Extension on Ripley and gets the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: The Irresistible Forces

.@Iyo_SkyWWE is going to be feeling that for days! 😳@lashlegendwwe pic.twitter.com/FZzP5zRm30 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2026