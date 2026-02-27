WWE Smackdown Results - February 27, 2026

Tonight on SmackDown, the men's Elimination Chamber Competitors (Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans) will have a meeting of the minds, Uncle Howdy looks to get his lantern back from Solo Sikoa, WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is defended as Lash Legend & Nia Jax look to dethrone Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, Oba Femi takes on The Miz, Candice LeRae battles Jordynne Grace, Carmelo Hayes continues with his WWE United States Championship Open Challenge and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C.

SmackDown opens with Jey Uso being loaded into an ambulance. The SmackDown roster is all backstage losing their mind. Jacob Fatu tells everyone off and Cody Rhodes they can't have more injuries. Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans talk backstage and Evans accuses Williams of taking out Uso. Nick Aldis says he'll figure this out and we cut to ringside and Drew McIntyre comes out and talks about Uso being taken out and says he should be able to do what he wants when he wants but says he isn't responsible for what happened to Uso. Aldis comes out and tells McIntyre he was told to not get involved and tells McIntyre to go to his office. Cody Rhodes comes out and tells McIntyre they should fight right now. McIntyre says that doesn't benefit him and he's not a troublemaker and he told Aldis he'll leave so he's leaving. Rhodes calls McIntyre a little bitch for running. Randy Orton's music hits and Orton comes out and says even though what happened to Uso sucks he's focused on winning the Elimination Chamber and then being McIntyre. Trick Williams interrupts Orton and says he's the hottest thing in the business today and wants to add some flavour to the menu today and just as he's about to tell us the flavour, Je'Von Evans runs out. Evans says he's here to win tomorrow and LA Knight comes out and joins the party. Orton, Williams, Evans, Rhodes and Knight are all in the ring. Knight says he's hearing a lot of big talk but tomorrow they all belong to him tomorrow. Knight then tells McIntyre that McIntyre's title belongs to him. Knight goes to do his "LA Knight - Yeah" bit and Williams intercepts it and does his Whoop that Trick. Knight and Williams start fighting and battle out of the ring to the backstage area. Back in the ring, Orton RKOs Evans and then he and Rhodes stare each other down and Orton leaves the ring.

Cathy Kelley is backstage and she's with Tiffany Stratton. Stratton says she's ready to get her title back and will start at the Elimination Chamber. Asuka comes in and tells Stratton that Tiffy Time is over and that she'll beat Stratton tomorrow. Stratton says they should battle tonight. Asuka leaves and then yells at Kairi Sane to follow suit.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, Lash Legend & Nia Jax, Oba Femi and The Miz are all shown walking backstage.

Match 1: Solo Sikoa -vs- Uncle Howdy

We get the bell and the men circle each other and Sikoa points at the lantern and the men lock up. Howdy gets Sikoa in the corner and Sikoa strikes Howdy who taunts Sikoa from the corner. Sikoa gets Howdy in a headlock and the men collide with a shoulder check and neither falls. Howdy and Sikoa trade punches and Sikoa headbutts Howdy. Howdy with a flying clothesline, knocks down Sikoa and goes for Sister Abigail and Sikoa rolls out of the ring. Outside the ring, Sikoa strikes Howdy and Howdy dodges a spike and Sikoa punches the ringpost. Howdy beats Sikoa's arm against the ringpost and sends Sikoa over the barricade by the time keepers area. Howdy slams Sikoa's hand into the announce desk and then sends Sikoa back into the ring. Howdy beats on Sikoa in the corner, and Sikoa sends Howdy into the other turnbuckle and we cut to a commercial break.

We're back, Howdy is slammed down to the mat and Sikoa then puts Howdy in a neck grip. Howdy powers out and stuns Sikoa and Sikoa goes back to the nerve hold/neck grip. Howdy punches out of the hold and Sikoa Samoan Drops Howdy and covers him for a near fall. Sikoa slaps Howdy back in the neck grip and Howdy peels Sikoa's fingers off of him. Sikoa headbutts Howdy and Howdy punches Sikoa back. Howdy clotheslines Sikoa in the corner and Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and then climbs the ropes. Sikoa hits the Solo Splash and covers Howdy for a two count. Sikoa sets up for the Samoan Spike but sets up Sister Abigail and Howdy gets Sikoa in the mandible claw and Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike and then two running hip attacks. Sikoa goes for a third one and Howdy intercepts and hits Sister Abigail and gets the win.

Winner: Uncle Howdy

As Howdy starts to take the lantern, The MFTs attack Howdy and take the lantern. The Wyatt Sicks run out but it's too late.

Nick Aldis talks to Drew McIntyre backstage and Aldis tells McIntyre to just stay to himself till tomorrow. McIntyre leaves and Paul Heyman walks up to Aldis with The Vision. Aldis asks Heyman what he, Austin Theory and Logan Paul want. Heyman says Paul should replace Jey Uso. Paul says he'll win the chamber match. Paul shows Aldis his biceps and tells Aldis this is why he'll win and gives Aldis his consent to kiss his bicep. Aldis says it's convenient that Uso got hurt and these three are here now. Aldis says he'll make some calls and let him know. Aldis leaves and Heyman asks Paul if he's sure he'll win the chamber match and they leave.

Cathy Kelley talks to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Kelley asks Ripley where her head is at with a tag title match tonight and the chamber match tomorrow. Ripley says tonight she's focused on the tag title and Sky says tomorrow Ripley tackles the chamber. Jade Cargill comes by and gets in Ripley's face.

Nick Aldis is on the phone backstage. Jacob Fatu comes by and Aldis asks how Jey Uso is doing. Fatu says it was Drew McIntyre and says he has a problem with McIntyre and Aldis has a McIntyre problem. Fatu says put him in the chamber match as Uso's replacement. Aldis says he'll consider it and that he has to make some calls.

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre come out to ringside for our next match. Asuka and Kairi Sane come out after Tiffany Stratton. Asuka says she's going to rest before her match tomorrow so Kairi Sane will fight Stratton and says it's KairiTime.

Match 2: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Kairi Sane w/Asuka

We get the bell and Sane jumps Stratton and punches her out. Stratton rolls out of the ring and smokes Sane as Sane tries a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Stratton lands on Sane and covers her for a near fall. Stratton flips around the ring and counters and head scissors. Stratton trips Sane up and hits a hip attack against the ropes. Sane leaves the ring and Stratton flies over the ropes onto Sane. Back in the ring, Asuka distracts Stratton and Sane hits her with an elbow and slams Stratton head into the ringpost and we cut to a break.

Back to Smacky, Sane covers Stratton and Stratton kicks out at two. Sane kicks Stratton and locks Stratton in a submission hold on the ropes. Sane chokes out Stratton against the bottom rope and when the ref isn't looking Asuka beats up Stratton. Sane locks Stratton in a submission hold and throws Sane off of her and both women take each other down. Sane and Stratton trade punches and Stratton hits her handspring elbow followed by a cartwheel into an Alabama Slam and covers Sane for a near fall. Stratton hits a rolling senton and goes for The Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Sane catches her before she can and then gets on the top rope with Stratton. Stratton hangs on the ropes with her legs and Sane double stomps Stratton in the face. Sane covers Stratton for a near fall. Sane punches Stratton in the corner. Stratton goes for another Alabama Slam and Sane counters so Stratton gets her with a basement dropkick. Sane kicks Stratton on the apron and Sane DDT's Stratton off the apron to the mat. Back in the ring, Sane comes off the top rope and hits a forearm and covers Stratton for a near fall. Sane climbs the ropes again and Stratton pushes Sane off the top rope into Alba Fyre. Stratton gets in Green's face and Sane comes off the top rope to smoke Stratton but misses and smokes Green. Stratton hits a rolling senton followed by the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and gets the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Austin Theory, Logan Paul & Paul Heyman are in Nick Aldis' office. Aldis comes in and tells them they have news. Aldis says after talking to Adam Pearce, Logan Paul will get an opportunity to compete in The Elimination Chamber if he is able to beat Jacob Fatu. Paul says he has this and Aldis wishes him good luck.

Match 3: The Miz -vs- Oba Femi

The Miz rolls out of the ring at the bell and gets a mic. The Miz tells Femi that they don't have to fight and Femi takes The Miz's mic and tells him to get his own mic. The Miz says no one wants this match and this match is a big understanding. The Miz says 20 years ago he was in WWE's developmental like Femi just was. The Miz says he didn't go after lockerroom leaders and Femi shouldn't either and wants to be Femi's "Undertaker" and to show Femi the ropes. Femi says The Miz does look like a deadman. The Miz asks Femi to let him mentor him and to let The Miz help Femi be more than a flash in a pan. Femi tells The Miz he doesn't need his help and Femi asks Louisville and Louisville jeers at the idea. Femi tells The Miz that The Miz is dying tonight. The Miz says he'll teach Femi a lesson on how to be the bigger man and to walk away. The Miz goes to leave and Femi grabs him. The Miz strikes Femi and then gets knocked down. The Miz comes off the top rope and Femi chops him. Femi runs into The Miz and The Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale. Femi tosses The Miz and hits The Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

Carmelo Hayes talks to Ilja Dragunov backstage. Hayes asks Dragunov why he isn't ready for their match. Dragunov says he doesn't deserve a title shot tonight. Hayes tells Dragunov that he may not get an opportunity again so he better get on it.

Match 4 - WWE United States Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes(c) -vs- Matt Cardona

Cardona and Hayes take their time before locking up and show a sign of respect by shaking hands. Cardona rolls up Hayes, Hayes kicks out. Hayes gets Cardona on the mat and goes for a roll up and Cardona kicks out at one. Cardona takes Hayes down with a shoulder check and Hayes kicks Cardona and Cardona then hits Hayes with a dropkick and covers Hayes for a one count. Cardona locks Hayes in a headlock. Hayes dropkicks Cardona and Cardona trips Hayes and kicks him to the mat. Cardona hits a neckbreaker and covers Hayes for a near fall. Cardona squishes Hayes' face and Hayes tosses Cardona to the apron. Cardona pulls Hayes over and the fight ends up outside the ring on the floor. Hayes jumps off the apron and Cardona moves and Hayes crashes over the announce desk and we get a commercial break.

Back to the match, Cardona jumps on Hayes and hammers away with some forearms to Hayes' face. Hayes crawls to the corner and Cardona chokes him in the corner with his boot. Cardona kicks Hayes in the face and then slingshots Hayes into the ropes and covers Hayes who kicks out at two. Cardona throws Hayes on the ropes and kicks him off sending Hayes tumbling to the outside. Cardona hits a baseball slide sending Hayes into the barricades. Cardona sends Hayes back in the ring and Hayes kicks Cardona and hits a springboard leg drop and both men are laid out. Hayes punches Cardona and hits a springboard lariat and knocks Cardona off his feet. Cardona kicks Hayes and Hayes hits La Mystica and covers Cardona for a near fall. Cardona slams down Hayes with a double underhook powerbomb after a series of counters and Hayes kicks out at two. Hayes slams down Cardona and then climbs the ropes. Cardona meets him and hits him with some forearms. Cardona hits a Hurricanrana off the top rope and then goes for The RoughRider but Hayes counters and rolls up Cardona for a two count. Hayes goes for another roll up but Cardona kicks out. Hayes climbs the ropes and misses Nothing but Net and Cardona hits RoughRider and covers Hayes for a near fall. Hayes rolls up Cardona and Cardona rolls up Hayes. Hayes hits 1st 48 and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

After the match Hayes and Cardona shake hands and celebrate.

R-Truth, Dragon Lee, Apollo Crews, Angel, Berto, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley surround the wooden crate. Truth tells them they'll know what's in the box and tells the crew how to watch premium live events on the ESPN app. Candice LeRae wheels a depressed Johnny Gargano as she heads to her match. Kit Wilson comes in and calls the guys toxic and they all laugh at him.

Match 5: Candice LeRae w/Johnny Gargano -vs- Jordynne Grace

LeRae charges Grace at the bell and Grace slams down LeRae with a spinebuster and then some clotheslines. LeRae is covered and she kicks out at two. LeRae sends Grace into the corner and kicks Grace on the side of the head and hits a senton. LeRae covers Grace for a near fall. LeRae punches Grace and we see Gargano laying on the barricades. LeRae gets Grace in a headlock, Grace breaks free and the women trade pinning attempts. LeRae knocks Grace down with a codebreaker/stunner and LeRae climbs the ropes. Grace clocks LeRae on the top rope and climbs up with her. Grace hits a stalled suplex from the middle rope and then hits a twisting slam and covers LeRae for a near fall. LeRae kicks Grace and Gargano is now sitting up and this distracts LeRae. Gargano starts to leave and LeRae asks him what's going on and where he's going. Grace hits a pump handle German Suplex on LeRae and gets the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Cathy Kelley talks to Raquel Rodriguez backstage. Kelley asks Rodriguez about the idea of her and Liv Morgan being champs. Jade Cargill comes by and says Rodriguez will be embarrassed if they battle at WrestleMania. Michin and B-Fab come by and Michin says Cargill may not even be champ come WrestleMania. B-Fab breaks up an almost baby squabble.

Jacob Fatu gets ready for his match backstage. Cody Rhodes comes by and tells Fatu that he hopes Fatu comes out on top. Sami Zayn comes by and he awkwardly shakes Rhodes' hands and Rhodes leaves. Zayn asks Fatu how Jey Uso is and says he knows he didn't do it but he can't say the same about Fatu. Fatu asks Zayn what he means and Zayn says it's weird how the second Uso got hurt - all of a sudden Fatu gets a second chance. Fatu tells Zayn to be careful of what Zayn says next. Zayn asks what Fatu will do, send him to the hospital like he did Uso? Fatu says he got screwed over, and Zayn didn't in their qualifier match. Fatu says maybe he should be watching out for Zayn. Zayn apologizes and says Fatu deserves a second chance and that he should win it for Uso. Fatu leaves and Zayn starts destroying things backstage.

Match 6 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: RhIyo(c) (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) -vs- The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend & Nia Jax)

Legend and Sky start off and Sky flies around and is caught by Legend. Sky kicks Legend and tags in Ripley. Ripley slams down Legend and Legend gets double teamed and Ripley covers for a one count. Legend clocks Ripley and tags in Jax. Ripley tags Sky and Jax is double teamed and she rolls out of the ring. Legend runs in and is tossed out of the ring too. Ripley and Sky hit a double baseball slide and go for hurricanranas off the apron but get caught and get battered into the barricades and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Legend has Sky grounded and in an arm bar. Sky punches out of the hold and gets kicked down by a massive boot. Legend covers Sky who kicks out at two. Legend chokes Sky against the ropes and Jax chimes in when the ref is distracted. Legend covers Sky and Sky kicks out. Sky kicks Legend and gets her on the mat. Legend and Sky tag out and Ripley is tagged in and so is Jax. Ripley beats up Jax and Jax gets Ripley on her shoulders but Ripley counters. Ripley hits a springboard headscissors and then comes off the top rope and hits a missile dropkick and covers Jax for a near fall. Legend takes out Sky outside the ring and Sky sends Legend into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Ripley and then sets up for Annihilator. Ripley gets on her feet and kicks Jax and powerbombs Jax and covers her for a near fall. Ripley kicks Jax and Jax rolls out of the ring. Ripley hits a cannonball off the apron to the floor and we cut to another commercial break.

Back to the match, Ripley punches Jax in the center of the ring. Ripley tries to tag out but Jax doesn't let her and knocks her down with a headbutt. Sky is knocked off the apron and Jax sends Ripley out of the ring. Legend is tagged in and Legend sends Ripley into the ringpost and then tosses Ripley to Jax who Samoan Drops Ripley on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Legend slams down Ripley and splashes on Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Legend chokeslams Ripley and tags in Jax. Jax hits a middle rope leg drop on Ripley and covers her. Sky breaks the pin and Legend goes for her. Sky and Legend battle out over the ropes and back in the ring, Jax charges Ripley who moves out of the way and Jax drives herself shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Legend is tagged in, so is Sky. Sky hits a double stop and dropkicks Jax into the corner. Sky hits a jumping DDT on Jax and Legend throws Sky into the corner. Sky comes off the top rope with a missile dropkick. Sky takes out Jax outside the ring and gets back in the ring and hits the Bullettrain Attack. Sky climbs the ropes and hits Over the Moonsault and Jax breaks the pin. Jax hits Annihilator on Sky and Legend covers Sky - Ripley breaks the pin and smokes Legend outside the ring. Ripley is tagged in and she drop kicks Legend. Jax comes in and Ripley hits RipTide on Jax. Legend hits Lash Extension on Ripley and gets the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: The Irresistible Forces

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss sit backstage. Flair is eating tubs of ice cream and says she's fine that Bliss is in the Elimination Chamber and that Nia Jax and Lash Legend just won the titles. Kiana James and Giulia come in and James tells Flair and Bliss they're delusional. James says they'll have all the gold and Flair will have someone to eat ice cream. Jade Cargill pops in and says they're messy and wishes them luck.

Nick Aldis is backstage. Solo Sikoa and MFTs approach him. Aldis says Sikoa lost to Howdy and then the MFTs attacked. Aldis says next week they'll determine who the number one contender to the tag titles will be.

Cathy Kelley talks to Lash Legend and Nia Jax backstage. They talk about having a celebration next week and Kelley says she can't wait. Jax says Kelley isn't invited.

Randy Orton walks backstage and he comes by Aleister Black and Zelina. Black asks Orton if something has been woken up inside him and hopes whatever it is he uses it Saturday. Orton says he has no idea what's going on in his head and he has a switch and to be careful. Orton says after the chamber he will find Black and Zelina. Black says that's how they planned it.

Match 7 - Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Logan Paul w/Paul Heyman & Austin Theory -vs- Jacob Fatu

Theory distracts Fatu at the bell and Paul hammers away on Fatu's back. Paul punches Fatu in the corner and Fatu clotheslines Paul down and Senton's onto Paul. Fatu collides into Paul in the corner and headbutts Paul in the corner ten times. Fatu plants Paul with a forearm. Fatu chops Paul and hits Paul with an uppercut. Fatu slams Paul's head into the turnbuckles and slams into Paul in the corner. Paul is clotheslined over the ropes and sent outside the ring. Fatu flies through the middle ropes and takes out Paul and we cut to a break.

Back to our Main Event, Paul throws Fatu back in the ring and hits a leg drop and covers Fatu for a near fall. Paul mounts Fatu and starts unloading punches. Paul is slammed into the corner and Fatu runs at Paul who gets a boot up and knocks Fatu down. Paul slams down Fatu and covers him for a near fall. Fatu punches Paul and Paul comes back with kicks and punches to Fatu. Paul slams down Fatu and covers him and Fatu kicks out. Paul climbs the ropes and Fatu moves out of the way and Paul comes down and Fatu kicks him. Fatu hits a standing Moonsault and covers Paul for a near fall. Fatu climbs the ropes and Paul gets there before Fatu can come off it. Paul punches Fatu and sets up for a superplex. Fatu kicks and punches Paul - Paul falls to the mat. Fatu goes for a Swanton and Paul gets his knees up. Paul hits a blockbuster and a moonsault and covers Fatu for a two count. Paul goes for then Paulverizer and Fatu counters and hits a running hip attack on Paul. Theory gets on the apron and Fatu takes care of him. Heyman climbs the apron and Fatu is distracted. Paul hits a low blow and Frog Splashes onto Fatu and Fatu kicks out at two. The masked man comes down and takes out Theory. Paul comes out and takes out the masked man and he gets unmasked and it's a nobody. Back in the ring, Paul runs into a pop-up Samoan Drop. Drew McIntyre comes out of nowhere and hits Fatu with the championship belt allowing Paul to get the win.

Winner: Logan Paul

Paul and Theory celebrate as McIntyre looks on at a knocked out Fatu and the show goes off the air.