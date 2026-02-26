TNA iMPACT Results - February 26, 2026

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 26th, 2026

Location: The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth)

Mike Santana goes for a Rolling Buck 50, but Nic Nemeth catches him and The Nemeths hit a neckbreaker combo for two. Leon Slater off the top rope but Nic Nemeth catches him and hits the Famouser for two. Leon Slater on the top rope but Eric Young runs out. Leon Slater goes for the 450 Splash, but Nic Nemeth gets his knees up and pins him for the win.

Result: The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) def. Leon Slater & Mike Santana by pinfall

The Righteous are backstage and Gia Miller walks up to him. Dutch says what happened at No Surrender was a mistake, but they’ll do anything to regain that trust. Vince says systems abandon them, but trust does not. He tells to trust them and everything will be groovy.

Match 2: Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee (w/Xia Brookside)

Lee hits a running knee followed by a running dropkick. She climbs onto Luna in the corner for punches, but Luna catches her in a powerbomb position but throws her up face first into the top rope. Dani Luna picks up Lee and throws her over from a Northern Lights position into a back body drop. Luna picks up Lee from a guillotine choke into a suplex for two. Luna gets the chain and wraps it onto the top turnbuckle. Lee hits a pump kick and a superkick. She climbs onto Luna in the corner and hits 10 punches followed by a T-Bone suplex for two. Luna looks for a suplex from the apron but Lee fights out of it. Luna hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Luna rolls Lee over and pushes her into the chain in the corner. Luna hits a German Suplex followed by the Luna Landing for the win.

Result: Dani Luna def Lei Ying Lee by pinfall

Alisha Edwards is backstage with Tommy Dreamer and Carlos Silva, and they offer her a contract. Alisha says there’s too much going on and she has to decline. Moose comes in and says she is the first lady of TNA. He says there’s a lot of things going on with The System, but he will take care of that. He says he needs her. Carlos Silva says they need her.

Match 3: Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. AJ Francis

AJ Francis gets a steel chair from underneath the ring, but De Lander catches it and it gets in Warner’s hands. Warner attacks Francis with the chair.

Result: AJ Francis def. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) by disqualifcation

Mickie James is in the ring. She calls out Ash by Elegance. The Personal Concierge comes out to introduce Ash, and Mickie tells him to go away. Ash comes out and says the people came here to see her and her entrance. She says they didn’t come to see washed-up, irrelevant Mickie. Mickie says she remembers when Ash was released and she asked Mickie what she was going to do, and Mickie called Tommy Dreamer and told him Ash wouldn’t disappoint her. Ash says they were already scouting her, and it wasn’t because of her. Mickie says Ash was having Twitter beefs with former women’s champions and asks if she’s a mark. Ash says she’s not a mark. Mickie says they believed in her and she deceived them and she says she is better than that. Ash says she doesn’t care about the people. She says the only thing she cares about is the title. She says she is better than Mickie. The Elegance Brand is seen backstage with Mickie’s son. Mickie runs to the entrance, and The Elegance Brand attack her. Ash hits a MickDT to Mickie James at the entrance.

Backstage, Jody Threat is laid out. Santino Marella walks up to the scene. Daria Rae comes in and says she told Santino to not give Arianna Grace a title shot and he gave it anyway. She tells him to get it together.

Match 4: Tasha Steelz (w/Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Mustafa Ali & Special Agent 0) vs. Jada Stone

Jada Stone goes for a suicide dive, but Tasha Steelz moves out of the way, and The Great Hands catch her, and Tasha Steelz goes for a suicide dive but takes out The Great Hands instead. Jada stone hits a moonsault off the apron. Steelz hits a suplex on the floor. Steelz with a single leg kick in the corner followed by a penalty kick across the chest for two. Stone slaps Steelz and they exchange pins. Superkick by Stone and a slingblade for two. Stone with a handspring off the ropes but Steelz catches her for a German Suplex. Steelz goes for the cutter, but Stone avoids it with a handstand and rolls her up for the win.

Result: Jada Stone def. Tasha Steelz (w/Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Mustafa Ali & Special Agent 0) by pinfall

After the match, The Great Hands grab hold of Stone and throw her back in the ring. Steelz hits a cutter and attacks her. Order 4 stand over a laid-out Stone.

Tom Hannifan is in the ring, and he introduces Steve Maclin who comes out flanked by security. Hannifan asks how he can explain his actions against Mike Santana. Maclin says this is not about Mike Santana. He says for once this is about him. He says this is about the day that he opened the briefcase that said that he was fired. He said that say got him thinking that the most selfish person in the company, Mike Santana, came up to him and thanked him for how selfless he was. He says he volunteered for his country’s Marine Corps. He says Mike and him did have a brotherhood, but he broke that a long time before he attacked him. Hannifan asks if he does not hold himself accountable for that. He reminds him of Turning Point and Mike Santana wasn’t there, and he said he had to catch a meeting. He says that is selfish. He says Hannifan sounds just like them. He says he thought Hannifan would be on his side. He says the only reason he’s sitting there every week because he got him this job. Hannifan says he did get him this job, and it kills him that he doesn’t have a job. He says he did everything he could personally for him. He says it is people like Mike Santana and people in TNA management, but you can’t help somebody who won’t listen. He says they all have to hold themselves accountable, so why should he be any different. Maclin punches Hannifan in the stomach. Mike Santana’s music hits and he runs out through the crowd and Maclin leaves the ring. Rehwoldt walks up to Maclin and asks him what his problem is and Maclin shoves him down.

Back from commercial, and Gia Miller has joined Matt Rehwoldt on the announce table.

Match 5: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards)

Jeff wrings Eddie Edwards’ arm and tags to Matt who drops an elbow on it. A tag to Vincent who punches Eddie. Myers gets the tag and Vincent tags to Matt Hardy who tags to Jeff and slingshots Brian Myers into the middle rope and Jeff hits a splash for two. Matt gets the tag and he hits a back elbow with Vincent for two as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Matt tags to Dutch while Bronson gets the tag for the opposite team. Dutch goes for a Twist of Fate but Bronson gets out of it and Dutch hits an Exploder Suplex. Vincent hits Poetry in Motion with assistance from Dutch. Bronson hits a Chokebomb for two. Myers with a knee to Vincent’s face. Tag to Bronson who hits a scoop slam followed by an elbow drop for two. Alexander hits a German Suplex to Vincent. Vincent with a Side Russian Leg Sweep and tags to Matt who punches Edwards and takes him down with a clothesline followed by a neckbreaker-DDT combo on Edwards and Alexander. Vincent hits a DDT on Myers. Jeff hits a Twist of Fate on Bronson. Dutch hits Death Walks on Alexander. Edwards hits a superkick but Matt hits him with a reverse DDT and goes for a Twist of Fate. Jeff tags in and Edwards hits a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Result: The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards) def. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) by pinfall

After the match, The System attack The Hardys and The Righteous, but Moose comes out and they take him down. Alisha Edwards runs out and tells them to get out.