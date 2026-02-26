WWE Still Finalizing Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Plans

Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE television was designed to make headlines, but several weeks later, the road to WrestleMania remains unclear.

The Beast Incarnate made his comeback on the February 23 edition of WWE RAW in Atlanta, flanked by Paul Heyman. The segment was framed around an open challenge for WrestleMania, with Heyman promising chaos for anyone bold enough to step forward. Lesnar was also advertised for multiple RAW appearances in the build toward the event. However, despite the dramatic tone of the return, no opponent has emerged and no storyline direction has been firmly established.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, there is growing belief that WWE may not have fully locked in Lesnar’s WrestleMania plans. Joey Votes questioned whether the company is still working through creative decisions behind the scenes, suggesting the open challenge could have been a placeholder rather than the launch of a defined feud.

“Basically it was Paul Heyman promising destruction for whoever wants it come WrestleMania. This just feels like they have no idea what to do with Brock Lesnar at this point. Card continues to shuffle, as everybody's well aware. Maybe the Brock Lesnar decision has yet to become official, set in stone, however you want to put it creatively. So they knew he was going to be in Atlanta and they said, well, go out there and just issue an open challenge for WrestleMania.”

He added that Lesnar’s scheduled appearances throughout March may simply keep him visible while the company finalizes a direction.

“They did put the dates that he was going to be on the show for the remainder of the time through WrestleMania, about five dates. Come the month of March. Well, he will show up to Monday Night Raw, and I guess the plan is he's going to stand in that ring and hopefully somebody comes out.”

There is also speculation that WWE could hold off on revealing Lesnar’s opponent until the final stretch before WrestleMania, potentially leaving fans in suspense until the last RAW before the event.

“Do you feel like, I don't know, for the first four weeks, he'll stand in that ring and Heyman will cut a promo. Nobody will come out. And then the last RAW before WrestleMania, he's going to get his answer. Going to go all the way to WrestleMania as a mystery, or will somebody come out right away to start an actual program?”

TC voiced disappointment that Lesnar’s return did not immediately ignite a marquee rivalry, arguing that WWE missed a prime opportunity to establish a credible challenger.

“I was really looking forward to what was going to be, hopefully the kickoff to Brock Lesnar's program leading into WrestleMania.”

“If they're going to do that six more times from WrestleMania, that is beyond lazy, that you're going to have an open challenge and we have to wait till WrestleMania to see who's going to then grow the balls to take on Brock Lesnar.”

He further stressed the importance of giving Lesnar a meaningful storyline rather than a last minute attraction bout.

“You're not going to give me any kind of program. You're not going to give me any kind of story, nothing. Just, oh, I want to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. We're going to get a five minute match and that's it. I think that's a complete waste of Brock Lesnar.”

“There better be something on that segment where Brock Lesnar comes out and we get a little bit of something from somebody. If it is Obafemi, if it is a Sheamus or a Rusev or somebody… I want a story and I want a program.”

Joey Votes echoed that view, urging WWE to solidify its plans sooner rather than later.

“I think Brock should be in a proper program. So start to build that as soon as possible. Make the decision. Whoever it is, whoever it is, make the decision.”

With WrestleMania drawing closer, attention now turns to whether WWE will unveil a major opponent for Lesnar in the coming weeks or continue to keep fans guessing until the final moment.