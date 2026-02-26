Multiple Top Names Set For February 27 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE is loading up this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as the build toward Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 42 continues to intensify.

The February 27 broadcast will see six major names under one roof. Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are all confirmed for the show. Each of them is slated to enter the Elimination Chamber match, with the winner earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on the grand stage at WrestleMania 42.

With that kind of reward hanging in the balance, the atmosphere is expected to be combustible. Bringing all six Chamber participants together just days before they step inside one of WWE’s most brutal structures could spark chaos before the bell even rings on the premium live event.

Championship gold will also be defended on the night. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line as RHIYO, the pairing of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, put their belts up against The Irresistible Forces, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Power and dominance collide in what could dramatically reshape the tag team landscape.

Elsewhere, Candice LeRae meets Jordynne Grace in a singles contest with potential title implications down the line. Both women have been chasing momentum, and a decisive win could propel one of them into the championship conversation.

Oba Femi will also be in action as he squares off with The Miz, adding veteran savvy against rising power to the evening’s lineup.

Rounding out the card, Solo Sikoa is set to clash with Uncle Howdy in a bout that could veer into unpredictable territory at any moment.

Updated lineup for SmackDown on February 27:

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

RHIYO Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs The Irresistible Forces Nia Jax and Lash Legend

• Solo Sikoa vs Uncle Howdy

• Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Randy Orton to appear

• Candice LeRae vs Jordynne Grace

• Oba Femi vs The Miz