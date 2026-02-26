Vince McMahon Car Crash Footage Reveals Third Vehicle Involved

Fresh developments have added another layer to the fallout from Vince McMahon’s July 2025 car crash, as newly released footage reveals the situation on the highway was more extensive than first believed.

Vince McMahon was previously shown in dashcam video traveling at high speed in his Bentley Continental GT Speed along Route 15 in Westport, Connecticut before colliding with a BMW and crashing into a guardrail. That initial footage painted a chaotic picture, but additional video released by Law & Crime Network on February 25, 2026 has now confirmed a third vehicle was also caught up in the aftermath.

According to the newly surfaced footage, debris from the collision struck a Ford Fusion traveling in the southbound lane. The detail that has drawn attention is that the driver of the vehicle was reportedly wearing a WWE T-shirt at the time of the incident.

The narration in the footage points out the unexpected twist: “Some of the debris in the southbound lane struck this Ford Fusion. Ironically, the driver of that car was wearing a WWE T-shirt.” Police officers on the scene made it clear the vehicle would not be leaving under its own power.

“So we’re not going to be driving this anywhere, all right? That’s going to have to be towed. Did you see what happened over there?”

The Ford Fusion driver then recounted the chaotic moments as debris scattered across the highway, emphasizing how close the situation came to becoming more serious.

“You see what happened over there? I saw the dirt come flying , that was the next thing I saw. I swerved enough so I wouldn’t take it underneath. This is a Ford Fusion Hybrid. I saw the dirt and everything come flying. That was the next one that came out. I was able to get out before it probably got worse.”

The footage concludes with confirmation that none of the three vehicles involved were drivable after the crash: “All three cars were unable to be driven off the highway and had to be towed from the scene.”

McMahon had previously been charged with reckless driving and entered a pretrial program following the incident. However, the latest angle of footage underscores just how far the impact of the crash extended, with multiple vehicles left stranded and significant debris spread across the roadway.