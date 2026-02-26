AEW Collision Slam Dunk Specials Set For Late Night Return In March

All Elite Wrestling is once again adjusting its programming schedule in March as the NCAA basketball tournament takes over TNT.

Much like previous years, special Slam Dunk editions of AEW Collision are set for late night airings to accommodate tournament coverage. According to HBO Max listings, fans can expect one hour editions airing at 11 pm Eastern on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 following NCAA action.

Those episodes will not be live. Instead, they are scheduled to be taped in Fresno, California in the days leading up to the broadcasts, specifically after the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The late night format mirrors past Slam Dunk specials that aired during heavy sports programming windows.

Additional updates were also revealed through the Max schedule.

A one hour Zero Hour pre show is set to return ahead of next month’s AEW Revolution. The pre show is currently listed for 7 pm Eastern on March 14, with the main pay per view card beginning at 8 pm Eastern. As has become tradition, the Revolution Countdown special will air immediately after that Saturday’s Collision broadcast.

In archival news, last September’s AEW All Out event from Toronto is slated to be added to the HBO Max library. In addition, on March 27, a collection of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage episodes from 2023 will be uploaded, highlighting the early stages of MJF’s first World Championship reign.

Aside from the Slam Dunk specials and archive additions, all other new episodes of Dynamite and Collision are expected to air at their usual start times throughout the month.