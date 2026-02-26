MJF Pulled From Mystery Wrestling Event In Canada

AEW World Champion MJF will no longer appear for Mystery Wrestling in Canada next month.

The promotion, owned by Evil Uno, confirmed that MJF has been pulled from the March 26 event in Edmonton due to what was described as an unforeseen scheduling conflict. No further information was given regarding the change. Fans who purchased tickets and would prefer a refund have been advised they can request one through their original point of purchase.

In a video statement addressing the situation, Uno admitted the news was disappointing but acknowledged that these things are part of the wrestling industry. He expressed frustration over not being able to deliver what was originally advertised and said he will spend the coming weeks securing a fitting replacement for the card.

Uno also revealed that Taka Michinoku, who had initially been planned as a surprise entrant, will now officially compete at the show. The appearance will mark Michinoku’s first match in Canada in more than 25 years.

Mystery Wrestling operates on a unique format in which most competitors are kept secret until the night of the event. According to Uno, unexpected cancellations are one of the reasons he prefers the mystery concept, as it helps manage expectations when changes inevitably occur.

MJF has continued to take select independent bookings during his AEW World Championship reign, aiming to reinforce his status as a traveling world champion while also balancing commitments outside the ring.

Before the Edmonton event takes place, MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles on March 15. If Page comes up short in that bout, he will no longer be eligible to challenge for the title again.

