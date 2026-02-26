AJ Styles Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal For Backstage Role After Retirement

AJ Styles is not stepping away from WWE entirely after hanging up his boots.

A new report states that Styles has agreed to fresh terms with WWE that will see him remain with the company in a backstage capacity. Following the conclusion of his in ring career, multiple sources indicate that an agreement has been finalized for the former champion to transition into a role focused on talent development. Specific details regarding his day to day responsibilities have not yet been disclosed, but the expectation is that he will be working closely with emerging stars.

Styles officially called time on his in ring run last month after falling to Gunther at Royal Rumble. In the weeks that followed, there had been chatter about whether he might lace up his boots elsewhere. However, WWE made its intentions clear during a tribute segment on WWE Raw, confirming that Styles will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April. Styles also personally addressed and dismissed speculation linking him to All Elite Wrestling.

It had been reported that AEW were prepared to table a substantial financial offer had Styles shown interest in continuing his career there, but that scenario is now off the table.

At 48, Styles made it clear that he wanted to walk away before his performances declined. According to longtime friend Karl Anderson, Styles had been dealing with significant neck pain and felt his body was signaling that it was time to step aside.

The decision to retire at the Royal Rumble carried personal meaning. Styles debuted for WWE at Royal Rumble, making the 2026 event a fitting full circle moment to close out that chapter.

Before signing with WWE, Styles established himself as the cornerstone of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and later became a headline act in Japan with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, building a legacy that spanned multiple continents and promotions.

