Ric Flair Looks Back On 77th Birthday And Says Everything Was Perfect

Ric Flair marked his 77th birthday this week and described the occasion as nothing short of perfect as he reflected on the milestone.

The two time WWE Hall of Famer celebrated the big day on February 25, a moment that carries extra meaning after overcoming a battle with skin cancer in 2025. Flair shared a heartfelt message on social media thanking those who reached out with birthday wishes and helped make the day memorable. A celebration was held in his honor at The Pearl restaurant in Tampa, where friends and family gathered to toast the Nature Boy.

“If You Have To Be 77, I Couldn’t Have Enjoyed A Better Day In My Life,” Flair wrote. “Everything Was Perfect. Thank You To Everyone Who Reached Out And For All The Nice Messages On Social Media. Thank You To The Pearl For The Great Party Last Night! WOOOOO!”

His daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, publicly shared her love for her father, wishing him a happy birthday and telling him she loves him as big as the sky. Messages also poured in from across the sports and entertainment world, including rapper Killer Mike, adding to what Flair described as a truly special day.

Earlier in the month, the wrestling icon sparked headlines when he revealed that a promoter had floated the idea of a comeback match against Ricky Morton. The suggestion quickly fueled speculation about a potential return to the ring. However, Flair moved to shut down the rumors, making it clear he has no plans to wrestle again.

Flair’s final match took place in 2022 in a heavily publicized retirement bout that saw him pass out multiple times during the contest. The physical toll of that night remains fresh in the minds of many fans. Charlotte appeared firmly against any thought of her father stepping back between the ropes, responding “absolutely not” when the topic was raised online.

Although he no longer competes, Flair remains under contract with AEW and has made occasional appearances for the promotion. He initially joined the company in 2023 as part of a sponsorship arrangement and later became involved in Sting’s retirement storyline, adding his legendary presence to the farewell run.

Hit My Guy @RicFlairNatrBoy up to tell him happy born day! 77 years of Woooo! Love ya Champ pic.twitter.com/GETolpCeGT , Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 26, 2026

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::

Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.