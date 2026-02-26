Latest News On Plans For WWE Draft 2026

WWE fans expecting a post WrestleMania 42 reset may need to temper expectations, as there are currently no plans in place for a 2026 WWE Draft.

According to reports, there is no provisional date set internally for a traditional draft this year. While roster changes could still happen through individual transfers or NXT call ups, a full scale brand split event is not scheduled at this time.

The update follows a major shift in 2025, when WWE also opted against holding its annual draft despite internal discussions about moving forward with it. Instead, the company focused on smaller adjustments, allowing select talent to switch brands and elevating names from NXT to the main roster. Among those called up during that period were Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans, marking a notable youth movement without the fanfare of a televised draft special.

Skipping the 2025 draft caught many off guard, particularly given how closely the concept has been tied to the post WrestleMania calendar in recent years. The absence was not due to a lack of outside interest. WrestleVotes previously reported that ESPN had strong interest in presenting the 2025 WWE Draft across its platforms as part of its new media rights agreement with the company. However, those talks did not lead to a deal. Insiders indicated that the traditional two night format, which typically unfolds across Raw and SmackDown, did not align with the Premium Live Event style presentation ESPN was reportedly aiming to highlight.

With no official draft to redraw the lines between brands, WWE has instead relied on transfer windows and storyline driven switches to freshen up both rosters. That approach has kept CM Punk and Gunther positioned as cornerstones of Monday Night Raw, while Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have largely remained central figures on Friday Night SmackDown throughout late 2025 and into early 2026.

For now, it appears fans hoping for a dramatic shake up will have to wait, as WWE continues to manage its brand structure behind the scenes rather than through a headline grabbing draft event.

