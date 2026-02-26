Unexpected Injury Shakes Up AEW Dynamite And Changes Show’s Direction

Penelope Ford’s return to action hit an unfortunate setback during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, as the AEW star was reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury that forced an abrupt change to the planned finish of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match.

Ford teamed with Megan Bayne to challenge the reigning champions, the Babes of Wrath, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. However, midway through the contest, Ford was evaluated by medical personnel during a commercial break and subsequently pulled from the bout.

The change led to an on the fly adjustment. Rather than leave Bayne to work through a prolonged two on one scenario as a heel challenger, the decision was made to pivot to a disqualification finish. Lena Kross, who manages the challengers, interfered to trigger the DQ, allowing the champions to retain their titles without further complication.

Reports indicate Ford appeared to be hurt in the early stages of the match and was largely absent from the final stretch. After she tagged out, Harley Cameron also remained mostly on the apron as the bout was steered quickly toward its revised conclusion. The live broadcast from Denver required immediate creative tweaks to accommodate the situation.

The timing is especially unfortunate for Ford, who had only recently returned after suffering a torn ligament late last year. With AEW Revolution set for March 15, questions now surround the immediate future of the women’s tag division and the status of the MegaBad pairing heading into the pay per view.

As of now, there has been no official word on the severity of the injury. We extend our best wishes to Ford for a full and speedy recovery.

Elsewhere on the Revolution card, MJF is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, with the added stipulation that Page can never challenge for the title again if he comes up short.

