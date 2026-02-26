Crowd Breaks Out In Explicit Anti Don Callis And ICE Chants During Brody King Match On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite delivered a heated atmosphere as Brody King picked up a decisive win over Mark Davis, positioning himself firmly within reach of the AEW World Title scene.

The contest itself was hard hitting, but the crowd quickly became part of the story. After the ring introductions, loud and uncensored chants of “Fk ICE” echoed throughout the arena. Later in the broadcast, fans doubled down with “Fk Don Callis, F**k ICE TOO.” Neither chant was muted on the live broadcast.

Following his victory, King grabbed a microphone and made it clear he believes he now stands at the top of the food chain in AEW. Declaring himself number one in violence and the most dangerous man in the company, he turned his attention to Swerve Strickland. King issued a direct challenge for a fight at Revolution on March 15, calling the setting his own backyard.

Backstage cameras caught Swerve and Prince Nana watching the confrontation unfold. Bandido then appeared and made it clear he also wants a fight. Moments later, Andrade walked onto the stage alongside Don Callis, leading to a tense staredown with King that stopped just short of turning physical.

AEW Revolution takes place Sunday, March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The updated card for Revolution currently includes:

• AEW World Championship – Last Chance Texas Death Match: MJF defends against Adam Page. If Page loses, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defend against The Young Bucks members Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

• AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley defends against Konosuke Takeshita in a match with no time limit.

With King now throwing his name into the mix, the road to Revolution just became even more volatile.