Davey Boy Smith Memorabilia Stolen After Hotel Parking Lot Theft

A troubling situation unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning in Lloydminster, as a trailer owned by Canadian Wrestling’s Elite was broken into, leading to the loss of several irreplaceable pieces of wrestling history. Authorities with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been alerted and an investigation is now underway.

The incident was first brought to light by Diana Hart, who shared a statement originally penned by Nigel Maxwell on social media. According to the post, the CWE team had been in town for a show the night before and were staying at the Central Suites Hotel. Their truck and trailer were parked outside the property when the break in occurred.

Among the most significant items taken was the WWE Hall of Fame ring awarded to the late Davey Boy Smith, known worldwide as The British Bulldog. Smith was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, and the ring had been in the care of his son, Davey Boy Smith Jr.

In addition to the Hall of Fame ring, thieves also stole Smith Jr’s wrestling gear and travel bag. A leather Hart Foundation vest was taken, along with a gold chain, other pieces of jewelry, and a CWE Tag Team Championship title belt.

The loss has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, particularly given the sentimental value attached to the Hall of Fame ring and Hart family memorabilia. Anyone who may have information about the break in or the whereabouts of the stolen items is being urged to come forward and contact a member of the Hart family.