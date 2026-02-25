Cody Rhodes Says His Next WWE Contract Will Be His Last

Cody Rhodes has put any uncertainty about his long term future to rest.

Speaking during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, the former Undisputed WWE Champion addressed ongoing retirement chatter and contract talk directly. While he admitted he no longer has a specific timeline mapped out for the end of his in ring career, he made it clear that his next contract will close the book and it will be signed with WWE.

“I don’t have an end date like I used to. I do know that whatever the next deal that I sign with WWE, I ain’t going nowhere, that next deal will be the last.”

After walking away from WWE years ago, rebuilding his name across the industry, and returning in one of the most talked about comebacks in recent memory, Rhodes now sees his story finishing where it currently stands. There is no interest in testing the market and no suggestion of another run elsewhere once this chapter ends.

At 40, Rhodes does not believe he is slowing down. In fact, he feels he is performing at the highest level of his career and pointed to several of his peers as evidence that age is no longer the barrier it once was.

“Wrestling’s so unique in terms of it’s hard to determine your time. Especially in 2026, with the level of athlete that you can grow to be.”

He then referenced the current form of several major names to back up that belief.

“Look at what Brock [Lesnar] is doing currently at this level, he’s in peak form. Roman, older, peak form. Punk, Punk is the best he’s ever been. So age is really not what it used to be in the industry.”

Rhodes has little time to dwell on the future with Elimination Chamber approaching in Chicago this Saturday. He is set to step inside the steel structure alongside Randy Orton, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. The winner will earn a guaranteed Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

