Multi Promotional Wrestling Festival Set For WrestleMania 42 Week

A major cross promotional wrestling celebration is officially heading to Las Vegas during WWE WrestleMania 42 week.

The Palms Casino Resort has partnered with Paragon Talent Group to present Slam Fest, a four day festival running from Wednesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18. Paragon Talent Group is led by Dean Muhtadi, known to WWE fans as Mojo Rawley, and the event is being positioned as a global showcase of professional wrestling.

The Pearl Theater inside the resort will host two full days of in ring action on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17, featuring talent from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, House of Glory, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

The in ring schedule at the Pearl Theater is set as follows:

Thursday, April 16

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling presents a live event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT, followed by a meet and greet from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT.

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre follows with its event from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, with a meet and greet scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT.

House of Glory closes out the night with a showcase from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT.

Friday, April 17

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling returns for a fan fest meet and greet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT.

World Wonder Ring Stardom presents its live wrestling event from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling caps off the evening from 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT.

Beyond the in ring lineup, the weekend will also include several special attractions. “40 Years of Mick Foley” featuring Mick Foley takes place on Wednesday, April 15. A Hardy Party with Matt and Jeff Hardy is scheduled for Saturday, April 18. Fans can also attend a Bella Twins meet and greet on Thursday, April 16, a live episode of Rulebreakers with Saraya on Friday, April 17, and Bully Ray’s Sin City Rooftop Rocker on Friday, April 17.

Dean Muhtadi shared his vision for the festival, stating, “Slam Fest is designed to elevate what an event week experience can be. We are bringing together the very best professional wrestling organizations from multiple countries, uniting them inside one iconic Las Vegas destination, and creating a fully integrated platform that spans live events, premium digital distribution, and immersive fan engagement. Slam Fest is a strategically coordinated, large scale festival built to demonstrate the depth, diversity, and global commercial power of professional wrestling.”

Tickets for Slam Fest go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m.