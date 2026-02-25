WWE SmackDown Sees Viewership Increase On Syfy Amid Olympic Competition

WWE SmackDown remained on Syfy for a second straight week due to Olympic coverage, and the show saw a bump in both viewership and the key demo compared to the prior episode.

According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s broadcast delivered a 0.26 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic along with 1.042 million viewers. That marks an 11.5 percent increase in the demo and a 6.8 percent rise in total audience from the previous week’s numbers.

Although SmackDown has not matched the figures it posted before moving to Syfy, the current performance is stronger than several of the show’s January outings. The 0.26 demo rating falls short of the February 6 episode, which drew a 0.35, but it is in line with other recent weeks and shows some stability during the temporary network shift. Excluding last week, this was the lowest overall audience since January 23, which recorded 943,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Olympic coverage on NBC dominated the night with a 1.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demo and 9.475 million viewers.

It is also worth noting that Nielsen adjusted its Big Data plus Panel measurement system in late January, making direct comparisons to earlier weeks more complicated. With that in mind, WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.270 demo rating and 1.119 million viewers so far in 2026. During the same period in 2025, the show averaged a 0.455 demo rating and 1.508 million viewers, highlighting a noticeable year over year.

