Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Makes WWE NXT Debut In Dark Match

Pro Wrestling NOAH standout Ulka Sasaki stepped into a WWE ring for the first time this week, competing in a dark match prior to NXT going live on Tuesday night.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam, Sasaki wrestled before the cameras started rolling, squaring off in singles competition against NXT’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, who previously held the TNA International Championship. The bout marked Sasaki’s first appearance under the NXT banner as he begins his excursion with WWE.

News broke over the weekend that Sasaki would be heading to NXT as part of an excursion agreement. He is currently training at the WWE Performance Center as he transitions further into the sports entertainment side of his career.

Competing under his real name Yuta Sasaki, he built a strong reputation in mixed martial arts before entering the wrestling world. Sasaki fought in UFC from 2014 through 2018 before continuing his career in Rizin FF. He finished his professional MMA run with a 24-10-2 record.

Sasaki made his professional wrestling debut for NOAH on January 2, 2024 at NOAH The New Year, where he was defeated by Takashi Sugiura. Despite the early loss, he quickly established himself as a key figure in the promotion. He went on to capture the GHC National Championship, holding the title from July to September 2024. He also enjoyed success in tag team competition, teaming with Kenoh to win the GHC Tag Team Championships, with their reign lasting from May to June 2025.

There is currently no confirmation on when Sasaki will make his official on screen NXT television debut, but his presence backstage and in dark match competition suggests that fans may not have to wait long to see him featured on the brand.

Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestler Ulka Sasaki is in action against Stacks ahead of #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W1RSetwa2z , Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) February 25, 2026

