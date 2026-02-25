Tommaso Ciampa Says AEW Crowd Reaction Lifted Huge Weight Off His Shoulders

Tommaso Ciampa has opened up about the emotional weight he was carrying heading into his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling, revealing that one key moment instantly lifted the pressure he felt walking through the curtain.

Ciampa made his surprise debut on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, stepping into the spotlight to confront then TNT Champion Mark Briscoe. The unexpected face off set the stage for a future title clash, a bout Ciampa would later go on to win as he wasted little time establishing himself in the company.

Speaking in a new interview with 98.5 Kygo, Ciampa reflected on the nerves surrounding that night and admitted there was uncertainty about how fans would respond, despite his recent run on a national stage.

“That was a big burden taken off the shoulders the moment, not the music hit, because no one knew when the music hit, right? But the moment the name flashed and the lights came up, because you just don’t know, you know, as the performer. This wasn’t a I hope they remember me thing, because I had only left WWE four to six weeks before. This was just I hope they care thing, and to hear that reaction and to have it be with Mark Briscoe, who is a guy I go 15 years back with and love him to death. Everything about that night, that day, the whole week was just magical.”

Ciampa explained that the concern was never about recognition, but about connection. Having departed WWE only weeks earlier, he knew fans were familiar with him. What lingered in his mind was whether that familiarity would translate into genuine investment in this next chapter of his career.

The former NXT standout also emphasized how meaningful it was to share that defining moment with Briscoe, someone he has known for well over a decade. Their history added a personal layer to an already significant debut, turning what could have been just another surprise appearance into a career highlight.

With a statement victory already under his belt and the crowd firmly behind him, Ciampa’s arrival in AEW appears to have given him not just a fresh start, but a renewed sense of confidence.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::

Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.