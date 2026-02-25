Trick Williams Praises Lash Legend During ESPN Appearance

Trick Williams is embracing the spotlight both inside and outside the ring, and he is not shying away from talk that he and Lash Legend could become WWE’s next headline making couple.

While appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Williams opened up about their relationship and the buzz surrounding them. With Lash Legend’s athletic résumé and both stars continuing to rise, the idea of them becoming a dominant duo in WWE is gaining traction.

“Oh man, I mean, it’s written in stone, man. She’s quite the athlete herself of course, Texas A&M, March Madness MVP, drafted to the Seattle Storm, and then decided to bless us with her talents in the WWE ring. She’s a true powerhouse. And me, myself, of course, you know, I’ve been grinding.”

Williams made it clear that their connection goes beyond accolades and championship ambitions, adding a more personal and playful note during the segment.

“And she fine too, Stephen. She fine. You know, I had to go get me a good one. Had to go get me a wrestler. And, you know, we doing our thing, man. I love what we do. We travel the world every single week. I’m with her because she’s fine. She treats me good. And I know that NIL deals, you know, 20 years from now, are going to be off the chain.”

With both performers carving out strong individual paths, Williams’ comments only fuel speculation that WWE may eventually lean into their real life relationship on screen. If that happens, the company could have its next marquee power pairing ready to take center stage.

