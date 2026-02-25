Bronson Reed Injury Update Following Distal Bicep Tear On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed’s injury situation has taken a serious turn following this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During the February 23, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, Reed suffered a distal bicep tear and has been ruled out “indefinitely.” The injury occurred during his Elimination Chamber qualifying match, forcing an abrupt change to the planned finish.

An update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has shed more light on what happened next. According to Johnson, Reed was immediately sent to Birmingham, Alabama for further evaluation after Raw went off the air.

Johnson stated the following about Reed…

“He is expected to undergo surgery shortly for a torn biceps, if it hasn’t happened already. The location of where the injury happened actually worked in Reed’s favor as Birmingham is just a short drive from Georgia. There is no word yet how long he will be out of action. WWE will have to reconfigure plans as he was originally slated for the Elimination Chamber and also figured into Wrestlemania 41.”

With surgery expected, Reed now faces a lengthy recovery process. WWE creative will also need to adjust several key storylines, as Reed had been scheduled for a major role at Elimination Chamber and was reportedly part of early WrestleMania 41 plans.

