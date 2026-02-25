×
WWE Files Trademark For Evolve Succession Ahead Of Season Premiere

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 25, 2026
WWE Files Trademark For Evolve Succession Ahead Of Season Premiere

WWE is locking down the future of its newest developmental brand.

On February 24, 2026, WWE filed a trademark for “WWE Evolve Succession” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, signaling long term plans for the expanding Evolve platform just ahead of its next major special.

WWE Evolve Succession II airs Wednesday, March 4, 2026 on Tubi and will serve as the official season premiere. The series originally launched on March 5, 2025, and while most weekly episodes are taped inside a smaller developmental venue, Succession II mirrors the first Succession event from October 2025 by emanating from the main NXT arena inside the WWE Performance Center.

Several championships will be on the line.

• Evolve Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey defends against PJ Vasa. Grey captured the title at the inaugural Succession event and most recently retained in a triple threat match in January.

• Evolve Men’s Championship: Jackson Drake, the brand’s first champion, puts the gold up against WWE ID Champion Cappuccino Jones.

• Singles Match: Harlem Lewis faces Brooks Jensen.

Before the new season begins, Evolve wraps its first year tonight with a season finale airing at 8 p.m. ET. The headline attraction is a 10 man tag team showdown pitting Team WWE ID against Team Performance Center, escalating the growing tension between independent standouts and homegrown recruits.

The episode will also feature Kali Armstrong taking on Wendy Choo. Armstrong, who became the inaugural Women’s Champion, recently claimed she has her swagger back after dropping the title to Kendal Grey.

WWE Evolve continues to spotlight emerging talent from both the Performance Center and the WWE ID developmental system, airing every Wednesday night on Tubi in direct competition with AEW Dynamite.

