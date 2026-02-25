Former WWE Star Says She Is Done With Wrestling

Sarah Rowe has officially stepped away from professional wrestling, closing the chapter on a career WWE fans came to know through her runs as Sarah Logan and later Valhalla. After more than a decade in the business, her WWE contract expired on February 5, 2026, and she has decided not to renew.

Speaking on the Wise Traditions podcast, Rowe made it clear that her focus has shifted completely from the ring to her home and family life.

“When at first I was like, I don’t want to come back to wrestling. Maybe I just want to start a homestead and be a farmer and a mother. And once that happened, my body wasn’t used to that peace. And I like, I was like scared of it. And I didn’t ever, I never felt like I was doing enough. I just left the company permanently. My contract just expired on the 5th, and I’m not renewing it,” Rowe explained.

Her decision was shaped in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was released during a wave of WWE cuts. While her husband Erik remained with the company as part of The Viking Raiders, Rowe embraced time at home, started building her family, and reconnected with her farming roots. Though she later returned to WWE in 2022 alongside Erik and Ivar, the pull toward a quieter life only intensified.

Now, Rowe oversees 20 acres of farmland. What began with growing corn has expanded into raising Highland cows and producing hay. She admitted that adjusting to the calm of farm life was not easy after years of the nonstop wrestling grind, but she has since found purpose in it.

“Obviously, I left wrestling to solely focus on those things. And I really just try to cultivate an environment where everything that lives on my farm is nourished and taken care of from life to death,” Rowe added.

At 32, Rowe is trading arenas for open fields. Her departure signals the end of the original Viking Raiders presentation on WWE television. Erik remains on the active roster while recovering from a neck injury, and Ivar has transitioned into singles competition on Raw. Meanwhile, the women’s division continues to evolve, but Sarah Logan’s hard hitting presence remains part of its modern history.

