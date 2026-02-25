Michael Hayes Clarifies Chelsea Green Comments From WWE: Unreal

Michael Hayes has broken his silence regarding the backlash tied to his remarks about Chelsea Green in season two of WWE: Unreal on Netflix. The longtime WWE producer was shown questioning Green’s ceiling in the company, saying her job was to “help make stars” such as Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Hayes pushed back on how the segment was presented, arguing that the finished product failed to show the full scope of his comments about the former Women’s United States Champion.

Hayes explained that he even reached out to Netflix about the way the scene was edited, claiming that several positive comments were removed and never aired.

“I’ve talked to Netflix about this because when we did that interview, and I recall this specifically, that when we started the interview, the first thing I said was, Chelsea, is as good or as talented and entertaining as anyone we have. But, of course, that never saw the light of day. That was on the cutting room floor because if you’re going to make me a heel, that’s the best way to do it, to say she’s not good enough. And that’s not really what I was saying,” Hayes explained.

While he believes the portrayal leaned heavily into drama, Hayes did not walk back the core of his opinion regarding Green’s spot on the roster. He compared her situation to past fan-favorite surges from Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston, pointing out that WWE has shown it will shift direction quickly if someone organically connects in a major way.

“I don’t regret what I said because her role at the time I said that, and even right now, is not the top role. It is to help make other people. And as you know, we all know that we’re only as good as the people that help make us. With that said, if Chelsea caught fire because of this following and the support that she has, we’d go with that in a heartbeat… We’re not there right now with Chelsea,” Hayes added.

The Undertaker, who has expanded his behind the scenes responsibilities in recent years and now works creatively with AAA following WWE’s acquisition of the promotion, offered a glowing take on Green’s upside during the same discussion. He suggested that she only needs a slight adjustment in edge to break through at the highest level.

“I think she, without a doubt, with just a hair more mean streak, I think she can be a top player. She has that thing, that ‘it’ thing. And I just think there’s a lot of great things coming for that young lady. I’m a big fan of hers. There’s certain organizations around that know how to use her. You got to go south of the border, you’ve got to go south of the border,” Taker noted.

Green is currently out of action due to a chipped ankle sustained in an Elimination Chamber qualifying bout against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend on SmackDown. The setback led to her and Ethan Page vacating the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships, which they had held since late 2025. Even amid injury and the docuseries debate, Green continues to maintain a presence across WWE programming.