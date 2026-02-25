Fred Ottman Released From Hospital After Serious Surgery, Faces Long Recovery Ahead

Fred Ottman is back home after a frightening health battle, but the WWE Hall of Famer admits his recovery journey is only just beginning.

The man fans remember as Tugboat, Typhoon and The Shockmaster shared a video update confirming he was discharged from hospital on February 25, 2026, following another major procedure connected to his recent medical emergency. Doctors kept him admitted longer than initially planned due to the severity of the surgery.

“Good morning, everybody. This is Fred Ottman, AKA Tugboat, Typhoon, the Shockmaster, the BA Double D, big Steel man, and I'm coming at you live. They released me from the hospital yesterday. They kept me in the hospital for extra couple of days for observation because the surgery was pretty tough.”

Ottman is now recovering at home in Florida alongside his wife Sheila. He explained that home health care support is already in place as he begins what he expects will be a lengthy rehabilitation process.

“But I'm home with my beautiful wife Sheila, and I got home health care coming and checking on me today and then will become the road to recovery, which will take a while, I believe.”

As reported previously, Ottman suffered a ruptured gallbladder that led to a dangerous infection and nearly cost him his life. The complication required multiple procedures and an extended hospital stay, leaving him significantly weakened. Even so, his latest message focused on appreciation for the outpouring of support from fans.

“But I just wanted to keep you guys in your loop and thanks for all the prayers and all the thoughts and everything and the cards and letters that have been sent to me. God bless you, each and every one. I really appreciate the support. You know, you're my extended family, so I just want to keep you in here.”

“All right, I love you and I won't bother you no more. Have a great day.”

We continue to send our very best wishes to Fred Ottman as he begins his road to recovery.