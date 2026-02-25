WWE NXT Stand And Deliver 2026 Officially Set For WrestleMania Weekend

WrestleMania weekend is beginning to take shape, and NXT now has its place on the schedule. The brand’s biggest annual showcase, Stand & Deliver, has officially been confirmed as part of the festivities.

Shawn Michaels shared the announcement on Instagram on February 25, 2026, revealing both the date and location for the premium live event. Speaking directly to fans, the NXT executive confirmed that the show will emanate from St. Louis.

“I want to break some big news. Saturday, April 4, NXT will be bringing one of its biggest PLEs to one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world. Stand & Deliver will take place Saturday, April 4 at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.”

The Hall of Famer emphasized the significance of the event, adding, “Trust me , this is a PLE you won’t want to miss.”

The Factory in St. Louis is now set to host one of NXT’s marquee cards during WrestleMania week, continuing the tradition of Stand & Deliver serving as the brand’s flagship showcase each year.

Heading into 2026, the spotlight is expected to shine on several of NXT’s rising names. Talent such as Blake Monroe, Joe Hendry, Tony D’Angelo, Lola Vice, and WWE LFG winner Shilo Hill have all been positioned as central figures in the brand’s current direction. With the venue and date confirmed, Stand & Deliver is officially locked in as a key stop on WrestleMania weekend.

