Jim Cornette Blasts Donald Trump After State Of The Union Speech

Jim Cornette unleashed a scathing reaction after Donald Trump delivered his latest State of the Union address, wasting little time before voicing his anger online.

Shortly after the speech wrapped up, Cornette took to social media on February 25, 2026, where he tore into the president in an explosive post. The longtime wrestling personality made it clear he was outraged by what he had just watched, accusing Trump of dodging accountability and humiliating the United States on a worldwide stage.

“Last night, instead of a leader, we got to listen to an obnoxious, babbling fool in obvious mental decline spew forth a bukkake of lies, bull**it and grievances, blaming others for his criminality and incompetence while embarrassing all of America in front of the world--AGAIN.”

Cornette’s furious response followed a State of the Union address that stretched close to two hours. During the speech, Trump painted an optimistic picture of the country’s direction, telling viewers, “Our nation is back – bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before.” He highlighted what he described as easing inflation, stronger domestic production, and a resurgence of American influence.

Immigration and crime were also central themes of the address. Trump told lawmakers, “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” while placing blame on Democrats for policies he argued have hurt the country. The speech drew loud chants of “USA! USA!” from Republican members of Congress, while several Democrats staged visible protests inside the chamber.

Cornette’s latest outburst is far from an isolated incident. In recent months, he has repeatedly criticized federal immigration policies, mocked Trump’s public appearances, and even pledged $5,000 to a Ford employee who insulted the president during a factory visit. Based on his latest comments, Cornette appears determined to continue speaking out.