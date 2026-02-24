Myles Borne Captures North American Championship On WWE NXT

Match 7 - NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Myles Borne

The bell rings, Borne points at Page's ankle he stomped on and the men lock up. Borne punches Page in the corner and then punches him along the ring ropes. Borne hits Page with forearms in the corner and Page tries jumping over him but Page's ankle gives out. Borne knocks down Page and slams down Page's ankle. Borne stomps on Page's ankle several times and then slams Page's ankle into his thigh. Borne suplexes Page and covers him for a near fall. Page knocks Borne to the mat and punches him in the middle of the ring. Borne gets Page in an inverted ankle lock type hold and Page kicks Borne out of the ring. Page hits a neckbreaker the second Borne gets back in the ring and Borne counters a backdrop and sends Page out of the ring. Borne comes out and Page hits Ego's Edge throwing Borne onto the announce desk and we get a commercial break.

Back to our Main Event, Page gets Borne on the mat and dropkicks him. Page covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Page gets Borne in a headlock and Borne elbows out of the hold but is knocked back down by Page. Borne blocks some punches and punches Page. Page is taken down with a couple clotheslines and then slammed down with a twisting fisherman suplex and Page kicks out of the pin. Page and Borne trade punches and Borne drops Page with a sitting clothesline and covers Page for a near fall. Page drives Borne into the corner and hits a powerslam and covers Borne for a near fall. Borne counters a slam and rolls up Page and Page kicks out at two. Page hits Ego's Edge and covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Page chops Borne in the corner and the two trade punches. Page smokes Borne with a right hand knocking him down. Page sets Borne on the top rope and Borne punches Page as he is sat on the top. Page clobbers Borne and climbs the ropes and superplexes Borne to the mat. Page covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Page and Borne trade punches in the middle of the ring, Page knocks Borne down and Borne dropkicks Page. Borne hits Born Again and the Vanity Project runs down. The ref is distracted and Jackson Drake hits Borne with his title and Page covers and Borne kicks out. Hank and Tank and Shiloh Hill run down and take out Vanity Project. Ricky Saints comes down and Joe Hendry takes him out. Back in the ring, Page goes for Ego's Edge but Borne counters and sends Page into the top turnbuckle that's been exposed due to Hendry and Saints. Borne hits Born Again and pins Page.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne