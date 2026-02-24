New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT

Match 1 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)(c) w/Cutler James & Dion Lennox -vs- The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) w/Jackson Drake

Smokes and Griffin start the bout. Smokes runs at Griffin and is knocked down. Baylor is tagged in and Griffin clotheslines them both down to the mat. Baylor kicks Griffin and tries to knock down Griffin but is knocked down instead. Smokes run in and Griffin slams Smokes to the mat. Smokes gets beaten down by Griffin and Shugars is tagged in and he covers Smokes for a two count. Griffin is tagged back in and Smokes is double teamed and Griffin covers for a near fall. Baylor is tagged back in and Griffin doesn't see. Baylor attacks Griffin from behind and Griffin is double teamed. Shugars is tagged in and Baylor gets double teamed and Shugars covers and Baylor kicks out. Baylor sends Shugars to the apron and tags in Smokes. Shugars takes down both Baylor and Smokes and then rolls up Smokes in the ring for a near fall. Smokes clobbers Shugars and chops him several times. Baylor is tagged in and Shugars is dropped to the mat. Shugars throws Baylor down and Griffin is tagged in and Baylor is double teamed again. Smokes comes in and Shugars takes out Smokes and Griffin throws Baylor out of the ring and we cut to a break.

We come back from a break, Smokes and Baylor beat on Shugars in the corner. Baylor covers Shugars and Shugars kicks out at two. Shugars is locked in a chinlock and he tosses Baylor to break the hold. Baylor knocks Shugars down and tags in Smokes. Smokes covers Shugars and Shugars kicks out again. Shugars chops Smokes and Smokes tags in Baylor and Shugars gets stomped on in the corner. Shugars is knocked down by a forearm and Smokes is tagged back in and Shugars gets double teamed and counters a double suplex but gets taken down and Smokes covers Shugars for a near fall. Shugars struggles to get the upper hand and Smokes grounds him with a headlock. Smokes is slammed down and he tags in Baylor. Baylor locks Shugars in a waist lock and Shugars tries to tag out and does. Griffin levels Smokes and Baylor and takes them both down with a crossbody. Griffin chokeslams Baylor and then chokeslams Smokes onto Baylor and covers Baylor for a near fall. Smokes is tagged in and Griffin gets double teamed and covered for a near fall. Baylor is tagged in and Griffin slams Smokes into Baylor. Shugars is tagged in and Baylor gets double teamed and Shugars covers Baylor and Drake puts Baylor's leg on the ropes. James and Lennox go after Drake. Security runs down and Griffin comes out to help. Tony D'Angelo comes out of nowhere and slams Shugars onto the apron and Baylor pins Shugars and gets the win.

Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project