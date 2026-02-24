Zaria Turns On Sol Ruca, Costs Her Women’s Title Match On WWE NXT

Zaria has finally gone over to the dark side, turning on Sol Ruca and costing her her NXT Women’s Championship match on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s episode saw Ruca come out to challenge Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title. However, before the match began, Zaria assaulted Ruca. She laid Ruca out with a spear and an F-5 before leaving. The referee checked on Ruca, who insisted on going forward, but Jayne quickly took her out with the Rolling Encore to pick up the win and retain her title.

The tensions between Ruca and Zaria had been boiling up for a while, with Zaria expressing frustration that Ruca found success while she had not. Things always seemed to calm down between the two, such as when Zaria defended the NXT Women’s North American Championship on behalf of an injured Ruca and lost it to Blake Monroe.

It all came to a head however when Ruca and Zaria battled Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey in a tag team match where the person who got the pin earned a shot against Jayne. Ruca and Zaria were at odds and Zaria looked frustrated when Ruca picked up the pinfall.