WWE NXT Results - February 24, 2026

Tonight on NXT, Jasper Troy defends his Speed Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight, The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) look to take the tag team gold from DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars), former tag mates - Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon go at it, Blake Monroe battles Thea Hail in a Women's Speed Tournament Match, Keanu Carver collides with Sean Legacy, Ethan Page defends his NXT North American Championship against Myles Borne, Jacy Jayne puts her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Sol Ruca and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C.

We kick off the show with the temporary GM, Robert Stone, announcing the matches on the card from the balcony area.

Match 1 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)(c) w/Cutler James & Dion Lennox -vs- The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) w/Jackson Drake

Smokes and Griffin start the bout. Smokes runs at Griffin and is knocked down. Baylor is tagged in and Griffin clotheslines them both down to the mat. Baylor kicks Griffin and tries to knock down Griffin but is knocked down instead. Smokes run in and Griffin slams Smokes to the mat. Smokes gets beaten down by Griffin and Shugars is tagged in and he covers Smokes for a two count. Griffin is tagged back in and Smokes is double teamed and Griffin covers for a near fall. Baylor is tagged back in and Griffin doesn't see. Baylor attacks Griffin from behind and Griffin is double teamed. Shugars is tagged in and Baylor gets double teamed and Shugars covers and Baylor kicks out. Baylor sends Shugars to the apron and tags in Smokes. Shugars takes down both Baylor and Smokes and then rolls up Smokes in the ring for a near fall. Smokes clobbers Shugars and chops him several times. Baylor is tagged in and Shugars is dropped to the mat. Shugars throws Baylor down and Griffin is tagged in and Baylor is double teamed again. Smokes comes in and Shugars takes out Smokes and Griffin throws Baylor out of the ring and we cut to a break.

We come back from a break, Smokes and Baylor beat on Shugars in the corner. Baylor covers Shugars and Shugars kicks out at two. Shugars is locked in a chinlock and he tosses Baylor to break the hold. Baylor knocks Shugars down and tags in Smokes. Smokes covers Shugars and Shugars kicks out again. Shugars chops Smokes and Smokes tags in Baylor and Shugars gets stomped on in the corner. Shugars is knocked down by a forearm and Smokes is tagged back in and Shugars gets double teamed and counters a double suplex but gets taken down and Smokes covers Shugars for a near fall. Shugars struggles to get the upper hand and Smokes grounds him with a headlock. Smokes is slammed down and he tags in Baylor. Baylor locks Shugars in a waist lock and Shugars tries to tag out and does. Griffin levels Smokes and Baylor and takes them both down with a crossbody. Griffin chokeslams Baylor and then chokeslams Smokes onto Baylor and covers Baylor for a near fall. Smokes is tagged in and Griffin gets double teamed and covered for a near fall. Baylor is tagged in and Griffin slams Smokes into Baylor. Shugars is tagged in and Baylor gets double teamed and Shugars covers Baylor and Drake puts Baylor's leg on the ropes. James and Lennox go after Drake. Security runs down and Griffin comes out to help. Tony D'Angelo comes out of nowhere and slams Shugars onto the apron and Baylor pins Shugars and gets the win.

Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project

Sarah Schreiber talks to Myles Borne backstage. Borne talks about brutalizing Ethan Page's leg and says Page has been poking him and trying to get him to follow Page but he's the only man who can beat Page and that's what he'll do. He's no longer going to be known as the deaf guy but instead he'll be known as a champion.

Match 2: Keanu Carver -vs- Sean Legacy

The bell rings and Legacy dropkicks Carver and sends him out of the ring. Legacy hits a baseball slide and goes for a suicide dive and Carver punches him out. Back in the ring, Carver tosses Legacy over the ropes and goes out of the ring and slams Legacy onto the apron. Carver sends Legacy into the ring and starts to stomp on Legacy. Legacy is choked in the corner and the ref breaks it up. Carver clocks Legacy and he drops to the mat. Legacy is slammed down with a backbreaker and Carver kicks Legacy as he's laid out. Carver gorilla presses Legacy and tosses him across the ring. Legacy chops Carver and the battle ends up out of the ring. Carver goes to send Legacy through the wall again but Legacy kicks Carver. Back in the ring, Legacy hits a springboard 450 and covers Carver for a near fall. Legacy dropkicks Carver and Carver then tosses Legacy across the ring. Carver knows down Legacy and slams him down for the win.

Winner: Keanu Carver

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey talk backstage. Grey tells Sinclair that she needs to prepare for her speed match next week. Kelani Jordan comes in and talks about making Lola Vice tap out last week. Jordan tells Grey that this is why she's the standout. Lola Vice barges in and attacks Jordan.

Match 3 - WWE Men's Speed Championship Triple Threat Match: Jasper Troy(c) -vs- Elio LeFleur -vs Eli Knight

The bell rings, LeFleur and Knight charge Troy and LeFleur slams down Knight and sends LeFleur into the corner. LeFleur is caught mid-air and then tossed out of the ring onto Knight. Troy joins them outside the ring and tosses both men back in the ring. Knight kicks Troy on the apron and LeFleur does the same and Troy is knocked off the apron. LeFleur and Knight try to jump out onto Troy and Troy catches them both. Troy slams them down and then gets tossed into the steel steps. Back in the ring, LeFleur and Knight battle. Knight kicks LeFleur and hits a Moonsault and covers LeFleur for a near fall. LeFleur kicks Knight and hits a twisting neckbreaker from the middle rope and Knight rolls out of the ring. LeFleur moonsaults to the outside and takes out Knight. Troy gets on his feet and attacks LeFleur and then goes after Knight. Knight is slammed onto LeFleur and back in the ring, Troy clotheslines LeFleur. Knight comes off the top rope and hits a missile dropkick and LeFleur goes for a hurricanrana but is caught and tossed into Knight. LeFleur is choke slammed by Troy and covered for a near fall. Troy is kicked by both LeFleur and Knight and LeFleur hits a top rope knee and Knight hits a top rope leg drop and Troy rolls out of the ring. LeFleur goes to take him out but Knight takes out LeFleur anc covers for a near fall. Knight climbs the ropes and Troy tosses him off the top rope. Troy climbs the ropes and LeFleur powerbombs him off and then hits a DDT on Knight on the apron. LeFleur hits a 450 Splash and Troy kicks out at two. LeFleur kicks Knight and places Knight on the top rope. Troy goes to powerbomb LeFleur but LeFleur counters and slams down Troy. Knight hits a Moonsault and LeFleur covers Troy and gets the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Men's Speed Champion: Elio LeFleur

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page talk backstage. Page is getting looked at by medical for his ankle. The Vanity Project come by and thank Page for giving them advice because they won the tag titles. Saints talks about beating Joe Hendry and tells Page they'll make sure Page will be North American champ forever.

NXT Chronicles play and the spotlight is on Joe Hendry and the chronicle looks at Hendry as a champion and his history.

Sol Ruca and Zaria are seen walking backstage and then we see Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid walking backstage for Jayne and Ruca's title match.

DarkState crashes out backstage looking for Robert Stone. Lola Vice tells them to relax and she needs Stone first. Vice finds Stone and asks for an Underground match against Jordan. Stone agrees to the match on Vengeance Day.

Match 4 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne(c) w/Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) -vs- Sol Ruca w/Zaria

Before the bell, Zaria takes out Ruca with a spear and then hits an F-5 on Ruca and leaves the ring. We get the bell and Jayne hits The Rolling Encore and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Jacy Jayne

After the match, Zaria pulls Ruca out of the ring and hits an F-5 on the announce desk. Zaria tells Ruca to "Snatch this soul, bitch." and we cut to a commercial.

Tatum Paxley cuts a promo from the stands. She says she's been trying to change to fit a box but now she'll listen to the fans who have never wanted her to change. She says the NXT universe has accepted all parts of her. Paxley walks through the crowd and says she will beat Izzi Dame and the title won't just be hers, it'll be "ours". Izzi Dame comes out and tells Paxley she'll never be enough nor will her dreams be enough.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Speed Tournament Match: Blake Monroe -vs- Thea Hail

Hail attacks Monroe the second she gets in the ring. Hail gets slammed down and Monroe tries for a cover. Hail tries with pinning attempts and Monroe kicks out. Hail slams down Monroe and kicks her in the face and covers her for a near fall. Monroe is kicked out of the ring and Hail gets tied up with the ref. Jaida Parker comes in and hits HipNotic and in the ring, Hail covers Monroe for the win.

Winner: Thea Hail

NXT Chronicles continued with Joe Hendry and we see how his theme song became a number one chart topping song and his road to NXT.

Match 6: Uriah Connors w/ The Birthright (Stacks, Lexis King & Arianna Garce) -vs- Kale Dixon w/Andre Chase

Dixon attacks Connors off the bell and Connors fights back and knocks down Dixon. Dixon hits a facebuster and slams into Connors in the corner. Dixon sends Connors out of the ring with a headscissors. Connors tries for a suicide dive and Dixon punches him. Dixon comes off the top rope and Connors gets his knees up and tries for a pin. Connors kicks Dixon and Dixon slams down Connors and covers him for a near fall. Dixon and Connors trade punches. Connors rolls up Dixon doe a near fall and then punches him. Dixon knocks down Connors and Connors counters and hits a stunner. Connors hits another stunner and covers Dixon for a near fall. Dixon superkicks Connors out of the ring and flies over the ropes and takes out Connors. Back in the ring, Dixon hits a spinning splash and covers Connors for a two count. Dixon is send into the corner and Dixon superkicks Connors. Dixon tries for a moonsault but Connors gets his knees up. Connors hits a knee to Dixon's face and gets the win.

Winner: Uriah Connors

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) walks backstage. Zaria comes by and says Jayne owes her. Zaria asks for a title match next week.

Ricky Saints, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor and Jackson Drake all talk backstage. They talk shit on Joe Hendry and glaze Saints. Saints says he'll have a concert experience next week and invites the Vanity Project to the event. Saints leaves and Drake tells Baylor and Smokes they have to help Page win again. Hank, Tank and Shiloh Hill come in and tell Brad Baylor they took apart his car. A battle ensues and officials come in to break it up.

NXT Spotlight plays and the spotlight is on Myles Borne and his journey that got him to his match against North American Champ, Ethan Page.

We see Myles Borne and Ethan Page walking in different areas of the Performance Center before their match.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Robert Stone backstage. She asks him what to expect next week since tonight's show has been a mess. Izzi Dame comes in and says if Tatum Paxley attacks her before their Vengeance Day, she's not defending her title. Stone says he'll try to talk to Paxley.

Match 7 - NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Myles Borne

The bell rings, Borne points at Page's ankle he stomped on and the men lock up. Borne punches Page in the corner and then punches him along the ring ropes. Borne hits Page with forearms in the corner and Page tries jumping over him but Page's ankle gives out. Borne knocks down Page and slams down Page's ankle. Borne stomps on Page's ankle several times and then slams Page's ankle into his thigh. Borne suplexes Page and covers him for a near fall. Page knocks Borne to the mat and punches him in the middle of the ring. Borne gets Page in an inverted ankle lock type hold and Page kicks Borne out of the ring. Page hits a neckbreaker the second Borne gets back in the ring and Borne counters a backdrop and sends Page out of the ring. Borne comes out and Page hits Ego's Edge throwing Borne onto the announce desk and we get a commercial break.

Back to our Main Event, Page gets Borne on the mat and dropkicks him. Page covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Page gets Borne in a headlock and Borne elbows out of the hold but is knocked back down by Page. Borne blocks some punches and punches Page. Page is taken down with a couple clotheslines and then slammed down with a twisting fisherman suplex and Page kicks out of the pin. Page and Borne trade punches and Borne drops Page with a sitting clothesline and covers Page for a near fall. Page drives Borne into the corner and hits a powerslam and covers Borne for a near fall. Borne counters a slam and rolls up Page and Page kicks out at two. Page hits Ego's Edge and covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Page chops Borne in the corner and the two trade punches. Page smokes Borne with a right hand knocking him down. Page sets Borne on the top rope and Borne punches Page as he is sat on the top. Page clobbers Borne and climbs the ropes and superplexes Borne to the mat. Page covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Page and Borne trade punches in the middle of the ring, Page knocks Borne down and Borne dropkicks Page. Borne hits Born Again and the Vanity Project runs down. The ref is distracted and Jackson Drake hits Borne with his title and Page covers and Borne kicks out. Hank and Tank and Shiloh Hill run down and take out Vanity Project. Ricky Saints comes down and Joe Hendry takes him out. Back in the ring, Page goes for Ego's Edge but Borne counters and sends Page into the top turnbuckle that's been exposed due to Hendry and Saints. Borne hits Born Again and pins Page.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

After the match Borne celebrates with his family and the show goes off the air.