WWE Raw Draws 2.9 Million Views For February 16 Episode

WWE Raw’s viewership figures are now available for the February 16, 2026 episode, and the numbers show little change from the week prior.

Data released by Tudum reveals that Raw ranked ninth worldwide and seventh in the United States for the week of February 16. The show drew 2,900,000 global views, which matches the total from the February 9 episode.

While the overall view count remained flat at 0.0 percent change week over week, the program did slip slightly in the global rankings, moving from seventh to ninth. In the United States, Raw held steady at seventh place for the second consecutive week.

Overall, the latest figures indicate consistent performance for the red brand, with no gains or losses in total global viewership despite a small dip in its worldwide placement.

