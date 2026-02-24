×
Dustin Rhodes Shuts Down Critics Amid Final Run Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2026
Dustin Rhodes has no interest in fueling comeback chatter and he is not holding back when it comes to critics either.

The AEW veteran recently sparked debate online after sharing a cryptic message that read:

“#OneLastRide…… COMING SOON!”

Alongside the post were photos of Rhodes suited up in full ring gear, immediately leading to speculation about what the message could mean. Some fans questioned whether it pointed to retirement or a final run, while others chose to criticize the longtime star.

One user responded harshly:

“god hang it up dude. you were washed 10 years ago. its embarrassing.”

Rhodes did not let the comment slide. He fired back with a sharp response of his own.

“I would but I am not done. Unlike you who has never done a thing in his life. We call that a #NeverWas.”

The online exchange follows recent speculation about a possible return to WWE and a revival of his Goldust character. While some fans have called for a reunion with his brother Cody Rhodes, Dustin has already made it clear that he has no plans to leave AEW. He has previously stated that he believes he is doing some of the best work of his career in the promotion and remains focused on what comes next.

