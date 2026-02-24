Mauro Ranallo Set For First Ever AEW ROH Broadcast At Global Wars Canada

Mauro Ranallo is officially set to step into an AEW and Ring of Honor environment for the first time in his career.

It was announced that Ranallo will join the broadcast team for Global Wars Canada, teaming up with Ian Riccaboni and Don Callis for the special event. The show is being co-promoted by Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and will emanate from Windsor, Ontario on March 27.

The announcement was accompanied by comments from Tony Khan and Scott D’Amore, highlighting the significance of Ranallo’s involvement.

“Ring of Honor has always been defined by excellence both in the ring and on the microphone,” Khan said. “Mauro Ranallo’s return alongside Ian Riccaboni and Don Callis brings together three of the best voices in professional wrestling today. Global Wars represents a major moment in the continued partnership between Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro, and we’re proud to present this event to fans around the world on WatchROH.com.”

D’Amore also emphasized the impact of Ranallo’s return to the Maple Leaf Pro banner.

“Having Mauro Ranallo return to Maple Leaf Pro is a tremendous moment for our company,” D’Amore said. “Mauro is one of the great broadcast voices in combat sports. Pairing Mauro with Ian Riccaboni and All Elite Wrestling star Don Callis creates an all-star booth worthy of the Global Wars stage and reflects the strength and international scope of our partnership with Ring of Honor.”

The veteran broadcaster has built a respected career across combat sports, including previous stints with WWE and NJPW. He was also the focus of the 2018 Showtime documentary Bipolar Rock ‘N Roller, which chronicled his battle with bipolar disorder and his journey in broadcasting.

Global Wars Canada will take place at St. Clair College in Windsor on March 27, followed by Maple Leaf Pro’s Uprising event the next night. Due to a prior commitment with Premier Boxing Champions, Ranallo will not be part of the commentary team for Uprising. Riccaboni and Callis are scheduled to handle broadcast duties for that show.

Maple Leaf Pro, a historic Canadian wrestling name, was revived in 2024 by D’Amore after his exit from TNA Wrestling, marking a new chapter for the brand as it aligns with Ring of Honor for major events such as Global Wars.